Barcelona ready to include Memphis Depay in swap deal to sign 23-year-old star - Reports

FC Barcelona are ready to include Dutch forward Memphis Depay as part of a swap-deal to lure defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla. This is according to a report from Spanish journalist Gerard Romero (via Barca Blaugranes).

For the second summer in a row, Kounde has been linked with a move away from Sevilla. Both Chelsea and Barcelona are reportedly looking to secure his signature this time around. However, according to The Athletic, the Blues are currently in talks to sign S.S.C. Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

This leaves the Catalan giants free to pursue Kounde this summer. According to the aforementioned source, the Bluagrana are prepared to make a player-plus-cash offer to Sevilla for the 23-year-old defender.

The player in question is Depay. Barcelona are reportedly willing to make an offer worth around €35-40 million plus the Dutchman to sweeten the deal.

It is worth mentioning that Depay is facing an uncertain future at the Nou Camp despite scoring 13 goals from 38 games last season. As per Fabrizio Romano, the Catalan giants are edging closer to securing the services of Leeds United attacker Raphinha this summer.

Frenchman Ousmane Dembele is also expected to pen a new contract.

This will leave Depay as surplus to requirements ahead of the 2022-23 season. Manager Xavi Hernandez already possesses Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres at his disposal.

Kounde, meanwhile, has been one of Sevilla's best defenders for a couple of seasons now. The France international made 44 appearances for Sevilla last season and also contributed three goals along the way.

It is worth mentioning that Kounde is not the only player on Barcelona's transfer shortlist. The Catalans have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski all summer. However, the transfer has not yet materialized despite weeks of rumors floating around.

Barcelona set to compete in their first pre-season game against Olot

Barcelona kickstart their pre-season with a game against Olot on Wednesday, July 13. This will be the Catalan giants' only pre-season game before they leave for their tour of the United States.

According to GOAL, the Blaugrana have some big games in the USA. They are scheduled to take on Inter Miami, Real Madrid, Juventus and the New York Red Bulls in the next few weeks.

Xavi's side will be hoping for a much better 2022-23 season after their disappointment last time around. The Catalan giants failed to win any trophy last season and were even knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stage.

