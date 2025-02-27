Barcelona ready to offer 24-year-old star as part of player-plus-cash deal to sign Julian Alvarez from Atletico: Reports

Barcelona are willing to offer Ferran Torres as part of an €60 million offer in a bid to sign Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez, according to Fichajes.net (via TheHardTackle). This comes after the Argentine has been lethal in attack for the Madrid-based club this season.

Alvarez joined Atletico from Manchester City last summer for a reported €75 million deal. In 39 appearances, Alvarez has scored 20 goals and provided five assists for them this season. Moreover, his impressive run hasn't gone under the radar, as Barca are reportedly looking to sign him in the summer.

Alvarez is a versatile forward who could feature in all three attacking positions. He's also a decent set-piece taker who is creative in the final third. Thus, his attacking flexibility and proficiency could enhance Barcelona's attack if the deal becomes a reality.

At age 25, Alvarez can also be seen as Robert Lewandowski's long-term replacement at Camp Nou.

However, Alvarez is contracted at Atletico till June 2030, and this could make the deal difficult to pull off.

Ferran Torres' performance for Barcelona amid transfer speculation with Atletico's Julian Alvarez?

FC Barcelona v Atletico Madrid - Spanish Copa del Rey - Source: Getty

Amid speculation regarding a swap deal that could see him join Atletico, Torres has been impressive in attack. The Spaniard has also proven to be a key member of Hansi Flick's project this season.

Torres has scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 28 games for La Blaugrana this season. When it comes to attacking flexibility, Torres is right up there with Alvarez. However, in terms of finishing, the Argentine seems to be a more precise forward.

It remains to be seen if Torres will join Atletico in the summer. The Spaniard is contracted at Camp Nou till June 2027 and is valued at €28 million by Transfermarkt.

Barca will take on Real Sociedad in La Liga in their next game on Sunday (March 2).

