Barcelona ready to offer 4 players including Fermin Lopez in exchange to sign Premier League star: Reports

Barcelona consider Everton defensive midfielder Amadou Onana as their top target to bolster their roster next season, according to El Nacional. Per the report, the club are willing to offer a fee and up to four players to complete the deal, including Fermin Lopez.

Aside from Lopez, the other three players are Ansu Fati, Clement Lenglet, and Sergino Dest. Fati has been playing for Brighton & Hove Albion this season on loan from the Blaugrana, and the same goes for Lenglet (Aston Villa) and Dest (PSV Eindhoven).

Meanwhile, Fermin Lopez has appeared in 32 games across all competitions for the Catalans this season with six goals and one assist. His current market value is €15 million.

As for Amadou Onana, he has played 29 games for Everton this season, with three goals and one assist. As per Transfermarkt, his market value is €50 million with his contract expiring in 2027.

Fermin Lopez says every game is must-win for Barcelona going forward

As we are heading into the season finale in La Liga and UEFA Champions League, Barcelona want to maintain their contending status in both competitions. As per Fermin Lopez, every game is a must-win for the Blaugrana until the end of the season.

"We’ll keep going like this, trying to cut points. There are still a lot of games left and we’re going to keep fighting for La Liga. We are in a good dynamic, we have to continue like this. We have to prolong this dynamic after the Champions League game," Fermin Lopez said last week, after the 0-3 win against Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano, via Barca Universal.

"We have a lot of absentees, but I think everyone is ready to play. I’m very grateful to the coach for the opportunity,"

Barcelona are second in La Liga standings with 64 points and trails rivals Real Madrid by eight points.

As for the UEFA Champions League, they will play Paris Saint-Germain in mid-April for a spot in the semi-finals. Whoever wins this clash will take on either the Merengues or Manchester City for a spot in the final. The first leg of the quarter-final will be played in Paris on April 10 and the second leg in Barcelona a week later (April 16).