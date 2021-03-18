Barcelona ready to offer Antoine Griezmann in sensational swap deal with Juventus - Reports

According to Calciomercato, Barcelona are ready to offer Antoine Griezmann in a swap deal to sign Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala.

The Argentine star has been heavily linked with a move away from Turin in the last few weeks, and it will be interesting to see where his future lies next season.

Barcelona and Juventus are no strangers to swap deals. Before the start of the current season, Arthur Melo and Miralem Pjanic made a switch between the two sides.

Once considered the natural heir to Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala has struggled with form and fitness this season. Antoine Griezmann, on the other hand, has been in indifferent form. While the Frenchman has put in some eye-catching performances at Barcelona this season, he has still not hit his very best form for the Catalan giants.

Juventus could swap Argentine striker Paulo Dybala, 27, with Barcelona's 29-year-old French international striker Antoine Griezmann. (Calciomercato) pic.twitter.com/QXq4Yh6bWj — Transfer News Central (@TransferNewsCen) March 17, 2021

There is no denying the talent that both Griezmann and Dybala possess and a swap deal might just bring out the best form of both the players.

Barcelona and Juventus need to stop their overreliance on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo respectively, and this swap deal could help give the two teams a new attacking option.

Barcelona and Juventus will need to make some intelligent moves in the summer transfer window

Juventus star Paulo Dybala has been linked with a move away from Turin

Both Barcelona and Juventus are reportedly reeling financially. The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on Juventus, and they could be looking to offload high-earning players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Aaron Ramsey and Paulo Dybala in the coming months.

Advertisement

The Old Lady will also be wary of losing Dybala for free as the Argentine forward's contract ends in 2022.

Barcelona's financial problems have been well-documented. With Griezmann being one of the highest earners in the squad at the moment, the Blaugrana might look to offload him this summer.

A lot will also depend on the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Both superstars have been linked with exits from Juventus and Barcelona respectively, and it will be interesting to see how it plays out for the two European superclubs in the transfer window.

Juventus need to overhaul their ageing squad, while Barcelona need to make some shrewd acquisitions and not repeat the mistakes they made with Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho.

With Antoine Griezmann and Paulo Dybala both capable of winning games singlehandedly, this could become one of the biggest deals of the coming summer transfer window.