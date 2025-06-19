Barcelona ready to offload 7 players in order to register Joan Garcia and priority transfer target: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly ready to offload as many as seven players in order to register Joan Garcia and key target Nico Williams. The Blaugrana have already signed Garcia from local rivals Espanyol and are looking to sign Williams soon.

Barca have reportedly agreed personal terms with Williams already and now need to pay his €62 million release clause to bring the 22-year-old to Camp Nou. They are also aware that there is enough salary margin to register both Garcia and Williams in LaLiga.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo via Barca Universal, the Catalan giants would be willing to part ways with seven players to comply with financial fair play regulations. While Barcelona are believed to be confident that they will be allowed to register their two big signings, they are ready to sell several players.

The Blaugrana are reportedly open to offers for Ansu Fati, Pau Victor, Pablo Torre, Inaki Pena, Andreas Christensen, Oriol Romeu, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Ter Stegen is understood to be desperate to see out his deal at the club and is contracted until 2028.

Meanwhile, Ansu Fati has been in talks with AS Monaco but a deal is far from done. Ronald Araujo is another player who could potentially be sold if he wishes to leave.

Barcelona sporting director Deco to hold talks with LaLiga rivals for key summer target: Reports

Barcelona sporting director Deco has reportedly flown to Ibiza to hold talks with Athletic Bilbao for the signature of Nico Williams. The Spain international has been a priority target for the Blaugrana since last summer and remains admired by the LaLiga champions.

Williams is understood to be desperate to join Barcelona in the summer despite offers from Arsenal and Bayern Munich. The Catalan giants are also believed to be looking to step up their chase for the 22-year-old.

As claimed by SPORT correspondent Carlos Monfort via Barca Universal, Barca sporting director Deco has flown to Ibiza along with club officials. They will hold talks with Athletic Bilbao regarding the payment of his €62 million release clause.

They will also hold talks with Williams' agents regarding his wages but it's unlikely to be an issue. Both Barcelona and Williams reportedly want the deal to happen as soon as possible.

Williams has been one of Athletic Bilbao's best players in the last few years having come through their youth ranks. The fleet-footed winger has made 167 appearances for the LaLiga side so far scoring 31 times and producing 30 assists.

