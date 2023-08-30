Barcelona are reportedly ready to offload fullback Marcos Alonso this week amid interest from Manchester United. The Catalan side want to save the €9 million per season that they pay him in wages.

As per a report in El Nacional, Alonso has been told that he can leave Barcelona this summer. The left-back was registered with La Liga earlier this month, but with the club's ongoing financial struggles, they have decided to offload him.

Manchester United registered interest in Alonso earlier this week as they were looking to loan in a left-back. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are out injured, and Erik ten Hag wants to sign a new left-back.

The Red Devils have also been linked with Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, a former Barcelona player who has reportedly been made available for loan.

Manchester United target left Chelsea for Barcelona last summer

Marcos Alonso was released by Chelsea last summer and he joined Barcelona on a free transfer. He mutually terminated his contract with the Blues after spending six years at the club.

The Manchester United target penned an emotional goodbye to the fans after his exit was confirmed, which read:

"Can't thank you enough for the six years we spent together. It's been a real honour to defend the blue colour around the world and to write the history of this great club. Special mention to Mr. Roman Abramovich and Antonio Conte for giving me the chance at the very beginning. All the people at the club, stadium and training ground thank you. Managers, teammates, medical staff lead by Dr. Paco Biosca, kitmen etc… it was a pleasure to share the changing room with you all these years."

He added:

"Of course, to the fans thank you for your support since day one. It's thanks to you that Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in the world so keep the blue flag flying high. Yours forever, running down the left wing for you. M."

The Manchester United target won the Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and the FIFA Club World Cup during his time at Chelsea.