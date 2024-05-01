Barcelona ready to part with 8 first team players in the summer transfer window - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to sell eight first-team stars this summer including Frenkie de Jong and Jules Kounde to improve their financial situation.

Mundo Deportivo reports that the Blaugrana are set for a busy summer of clearouts at Camp Nou. Eight of Xavi's squad are seemingly on the transfer list and could be sold.

Spanish goalkeeper Inaki Pena and defensive quartet Andreas Christensen, Inigo Martinez, Jules Kounde, and Alejandro Balde can leave. The latter two come as a surprise given their prominent runs in Barcelona's starting XI.

However, Kounde and Balde could fetch Barca a handsome sum of money. The French defender is valued at €50 million while the Spanish left-back's value is €40 million, per Transfermarkt.

Expand Tweet

De Jong could also be up for grabs this summer and he's long been linked with a departure. The Dutch midfielder is set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a blow to his ankle. The Catalans may be looking at around €70 million for the Netherlands international.

Spanish midfielder Oriol Romeu can also leave having found game time hard to come by. Brazilian attacker Raphinha has recently enjoyed an upturn in form but he's also up for sale and has a market value of €50 million.

It must be stressed that Barcelona aren't actively looking to sell the eight players but could cash in if suitable offers arrive. It's highly unlikely that all eight will depart given how depleted Xavi's squad would be.

Marcos Alonso is reportedly set to leave Barcelona

Marcos Alonso is headed for the Camp Nou exit door this summer.

Marcos Alonso is almost certainly leaving Barcelona when his contract expires at the end of the season. The Spanish left-back has had limited game time this season, appearing just eight times across competitions due to a recurring back problem.

Reports claim that Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Alonso, 33, when he becomes a free agent. He has the attributes Diego Simeone likes in a defender, boasting versatility as he can play in central defense and at left-back.

Expand Tweet

Alonso joined Barcelona as a free agent in September 2022 after leaving Chelsea. He was a prominent member of Xavi's side last season, appearing 37 times across competitions, posting three goals.

The nine-cap Spain international could link up with his former teammate Cesar Azpilicueta at the Wanda Metropolitano. The former Chelsea captain joined Atletico last summer also as a free agent.