Atletico Madrid keen on signing Barcelona star in the summer - Reports

Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in bringing Barcelona veteran defender Marcos Alonso to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

SPORT (via Planet Sport) reports that Atleti want Alonso and could look to swoop for the Spaniard this summer. The 33-year-old will become a free agent as his contract with the Blaugrana expires in June.

Alonso arrived at Barcelona in September 2022 and was a prominent member of Xavi's first team but has run into injury issues this season. He's made just seven appearances across competitions.

The former Chelsea left-back is still on the sidelines and this has been hugely problematic. Alejandro Balde is set to miss the rest of the season due to a rupturing his tendon.

Atletico are monitoring Alonso's situation at Barcelona amid uncertainty over the futures of Axel Witsel and Mario Hemoso. The duo's contracts also expire this summer meaning Diego Simeone may need reinforcements.

Alonso has made 44 appearances across competitions for Barca during his two years at Camp Nou. He's bagged three goals, winning the La Liga title, and the Supercopa de Espana last year.

The Spain international could be reunited with Cesar Azplicueta if he heads to the Wanda Metropolitano. The right-back joined Los Colchoneros on a free transfer after leaving Chelsea. The duo were part of the Blues side that won the UEFA Champions League in 2021.

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen reportedly receives interest from Liverpool

Andreas Christensen could leave the La Liga giants this summer.

Andreas Christensen has dropped down the pecking order under Xavi as of late. The Catalan giants boss has preferred the likes of Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde to the Danish defender.

The 27-year-old's future at Camp Nou is somewhat uncertain and Liverpool could look to swoop. Fichajes reports that the Reds are prepared to go all out and sign Barcelona's center-back and could do so by paying up to €50 million for his services.

Christensen has appeared 27 times across competitions, helping his side keep eight clean sheets. He was handed a new holding midfield role last month and impressed but hasn't continued in the position.

The Denmark international has just over two years left on his contract with Barca. He joined the La Liga giants as a free agent in July 2022 after leaving Chelsea.

Liverpool are perhaps looking to the future with Virgil van Dijk, 32, having one year left on his contract. Joel Matip, 32, is coming into the final four months of his contract at Anfield.