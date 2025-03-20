Barcelona ready to part ways with star who has no place in Hansi Flick's team: Reports

Barcelona are ready to offload Ansu Fati this summer, according to journalist Alex Pintanel. The Spanish youngster was once hailed the heir to Lionel Messi at Camp Nou and even put on the fabled No. 10 shirt after La Pulga's departure in 2021.

Unfortunately, Fati has struggled to live up to expectations, with injuries playing spoilsport. The 22-year-old has struggled to break into Hansi Flick's team this season and is no longer in the German manager's plans.

Fati has registered just eight appearances across competitions for the Catalans this campaign, including only one start. The player wants to stay with the LaLiga giants but the club believes that he is not physically good enough.

Barcelona are also spoilt for choice in attack, with Lamine Yamal the new darling of the fans. As such, Fati is unlikely to be afforded too many chances to claw his way back into the team before the end of the season.

The Catalans are ready to move him on at the end of this season although a final decision will depend on the Spaniard. Fati is under contract with the LaLiga giants until 2027 but the club could let him leave for a nominal fee to get his wages off their books.

The Spaniard reportedly earns €268,269 per week with Barcelona, who are already in financial distress. His departure could be registered as pure profits in the books due to his homegrown status and also help the club adhere to FFP norms.

Will Barcelona sign a new striker this summer?

Barcelona have decided not to sign a new striker this summer, according to SPORT. The Catalans were expected to delve into the transfer market for a new No. 9 this summer as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish striker will turn 37 at the start of next season and his contract expires in the summer of 2026. The LaLiga giants have subsequently been linked with a number of new names in recent weeks.

Newcastle United's Alexander Isak has long been on Barcelona's radar and has been named as an option. Sporting hitman Viktor Gyokeres has also been linked with a move to Camp Nou.

However, the Catalans have now decided that a new striker is no longer a pressing concern. Lewandowski has been in red-hot form this season, plundering 35 goals in 40 games while Ferran Torres is also an option.

