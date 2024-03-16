Barcelona ready to pay £39 million to sign Chelsea and Arsenal target: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly willing to splash £39 million to sign Everton star Amadou Onana, who has also been linked with Chelsea and Arsenal, ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The Blaugrana, who released Sergio Busquets at the end of his contract last June, are said to be in the pursuit of a holding midfielder now. With Oriel Romeu failing to impress this season and Ilkay Gundogan in his thirties, they have recently set their sights on Onana.

Onana, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2027, has been one of the best performers for Everton since arriving in the summer of 2022. The 22-year-old has started 56 of his 64 appearances for his club, scoring four goals and providing three assists too.

Now, according to SPORT, Barcelona are prepared to rival top teams like Chelsea and Arsenal in the race to snap up Onana. As a result, they are willing to meet the Toffees' asking price of close to £39 million.

A right-footed ball-winning midfielder, Onana rose through the youth ranks of 1899 Hoffenheim before joining Hamburger SV on a free switch in the summer of 2020. Afterwards, the Belgian joined LOSC Lille in 2021 and left in a transfer worth up to £33 million in 2022.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are currently scouting a number of other midfield targets as well. They have allegedly been linked with the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Jorginho, Bruno Guimaraes, and Morten Hjulmand of late.

Arsenal keen to sign Chelsea-linked striker

According to Football Insider, Arsenal have joined the transfer race to lure Chelsea target Viktor Gyokeres away from Sporting CP this summer. They could rope in the star by triggering his £85 million release clause.

Since departing EFL Championship club Coventry City for an initial £18 million last summer, Gyokeres has developed by leaps and bounds. He has found the back of the net 33 times and laid out 13 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for Sporting CP so far.

A 19-cap Sweden international, Gyokeres shot to recognition during his two-and-a-half year stint at Coventry City. The 25-year-old registered 43 goals and 17 assists in 116 overall appearances for the Sky Blues.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea have been on the lookout for a top striker since the turn of the year. They have allegedly been keeping tabs on Napoli star Victor Osimhen, and Brentford ace Ivan Toney in the recent past.