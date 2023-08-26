Barcelona ready to sell 21-year-old star for €30 million - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly willing to sell 21-year-old midfielder Ez Abde, who prefers playing on the left wing.

Ferran Torres, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal are three notable options on the right while Abde is the only recognized one on the left. That raises questions about why the Blaugrana are ready to let go Abde and possibly play another player out of position on that flank.

Ferran Martinez of Actualite-Barca has reported that the Blaugrana value Ebde at €30 million. Bayer Leverkusen are interested in the player but only offered half that amount for his services.

Abde will likely set to stay at Camp Nou beyond the summer unless Leverkusen or any other club strike up a deal close to the Blaugrana's asking price.

Earlier, as per Barca Universal, Real Betis were interested in snapping up Abde, but they are now out of the fray. The 21-year-old agreed personal terms with the La Liga side, with Crystal Palace also in the fray, but Barcelona pulled the plug on his move.

The Morrocan has made 14 appearances across competitions - including two this season - at the Camp Nou, scoring once.

Barcelona new signing Oriol Romeu praised by Ramon Terrats

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona new signing Oriol Romeu has earned praise from Villarreal midfielder Ramon Terrats. The 31-year-old defensive midfielder arrived at the Camp Nou this summer for Girona on a €5 million move.

Romeu has already hit the ground running at Barca, making four appearances across competitions. Ahead of Villarreal's La Liga clash with the holders on Sunday (August 27), Terrats, who played with Girona last season, said about his former teammate (via Barca Universal):

“Barca have got it right, he’s the best signing they could have made in this position. He’s adapted wonderfully. He’s very quick. He’s going to give them a lot of balance, which I think is what Xavi is looking for."

“He’s like Busquets. He does the dirty work, and others benefit from it. De Jong is doing very well because he has Uri next to him.”

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are set to be without two key players - defender Ronald Araujo (hamstring injury) and midfielder Pedri (right thigh) - for the game against Villarreal at the weekend because of injury.