Barcelona ready to sell 25-year-old star in order to earn good transfer fee after Champions League failure - Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly set to sell midfielder Frenkie de Jong if they exit the UEFA Champions League in the group stage.

The Blaugrana are currently third in their group, three points behind second-placed Inter Milan, with two games to go. It looks likely that they will drop to the Europa League, meaning a big drop in funds as well.

Hence, as per the Daily Mail (via The Express), Barca could look to sell De Jong, who could perhaps bring in good funds for the club. Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets could also depart the club, but they won't bring in any money. Alba and Pique's contracts expire in 2014, while Busquets' end next summer.

De Jong was close to joining Manchester United in the summer. It was reported that a deal for a fee of £72 million was agreed upon between the Red Devils and Barcelona. However, the Dutch midfielder decided to stay at Camp Nou.

Since then, he has started just four games in all competitions, with Gavi and Pedri being preferred over him.

De Jong has played under current Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during their time together at Ajax. It seems like he could reunite with him next summer.

Barcelona spent £132 million on transfers this summer, bringing in players like Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha. However, if they exit the Champions League at the group stage, they will need to balance the financial hit, and De Jong's sale could help with that.

Since joining Barca in 2019, the Dutchman has played 150 matches, scoring 14 goals and providing 18 assists.

Xavi bemoans Barcelona's Champions League failure after draw against Inter Milan

The Catalans drew 3-3 against Inter Milan at the Camp Nou on Wednesday (12 October). They went into halftime with a 1-0 lead but multiple defensive errors cost them a win.

After the game, Barcelona manager Xavi was understandably disappointed and said (via GOAL):

"If you don't beat Inter at home, you don't deserve to stay in this competition. Last season, we didn't have enough to compete, but this season we did. This time, it was our mistakes."

He added:

"I'm very disappointed, sad, frustrated. ... I'm angry. I have to be self-critical, we don't deserve to play in the Champions League. It hurts me, but it's the truth."

Barcelona will next face Bayern Munich at home in the competition on 27 October.

Before that, though, they have three La Liga games, starting with a big away clash against eternal rivals Real Madrid on Sunday (16 October).

