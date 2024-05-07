Barcelona ready to sell both Lewandowski and Raphinha as they identify 21-year-old top-priority signing: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly willing to sell Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha in order to fund a move for Athletic Club striker Nico Williams in the summer.

According to El Nacional, the Poland international's most likely suitors will come from Saudi Arabia. This report claims that Saudi Pro League sides will be offering in excess of €50 million for the striker.

Lewandowski has two years left on his deal at Camp Nou and is entering the final years of his career. The 35-year-old has made 45 appearances across competitions this season, bagging 24 goals and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Raphinha is believed to have several Premier League clubs interested in him. This report claims that these English sides would be willing to pay about €60 million to acquire the Brazilian's services.

During his time at Barcelona, Raphinha has failed to establish himself as one of those players who is a sure-shot starter. Overall, he's made 85 appearances across competitions for the Blaugrana, having netted 19 times and assisted on 24 occasions.

Should these goals go through, the Catalans would then be able to finalize a deal for the reported main target of the summer, Williams. The 21-year-old winger has played 34 matches across competitions this season, bagging seven goals and 16 assists.

He can certainly look to lock down the place down Barcelona's left flank after Lamine Yamal has seemingly made sure of his spot on the right. However, Williams will face competition from the likes of Ferran Torres and Fermin Lopez.

Barcelona to improve release clause of attacker, amid PSG threat - Reports

Lamine Yamal warming up

Barcelona are reportedly looking to improve Lamine Yamal's release clause this summer amid threats from French side Paris Saint-Germain, who wish to sign the youngster.

According to a report from AS, the Parisians are willing to spend up to €200 million to secure a deal for the 16-year-old winger (via Barca Universal). Yamal has emerged as one of the brightest young talents around Europe this campaign, having netted six times and assisted on nine occasions in 46 matches across competitions.

The Spanish winger is contracted with his current employers till the summer of 2026. Barcelona may have to move quickly to alter Yamal's contract, with threats also likely coming from some of Europe's biggest clubs soon.

However, with the Catalans failing to win silverware this season, Yamal may consider a move elsewhere.