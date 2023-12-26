Barcelona ready to sell star player who is unhappy with his position at the club under Xavi - Reports

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde is reportedly unhappy with his situation at the club and is no longer untouchable which could see him leave.

Kounde joined Barca from Sevilla in the summer of 2022, helping to bolster their defensive fortifications. He swiftly integrated into the team's fabric and secured a spot in the starting lineup. However, a report from Fichajes.net has revealed that the powerful defender could be headed for an exit.

Kounde's inaugural season with the Catalans saw him donning multiple hats, primarily patrolling the right-back territory. His campaign stats were impressive, providing six assists and scoring a goal in 40 appearances across competitions.

However, according to Fichajes, Kounde voiced a preference for center-back, a role he believed would more significantly benefit the team. Manager Xavi gave him a 10-game run during which the defender's performance in the backline was nothing short of exemplary.

Despite these high points, this season has not been without its challenges for Kounde. A recent return from injury was marred by a string of subpar performances, deviating from his usual high standards. According to Sport (via Fichajes.net), this dip in form led to Xavi opting to bench him in a crucial match against Almeria. Barca narrowly won the game 3-2 before the winter break.

Jules Kounde is reportedly unhappy about this, but there is a strong belief in him bouncing back into form and realigning himself in Barcelona's defense. However, until that happens, he is no longer untouchable and could be on the exit ramp.

Concerns rise over Pedri's availability for Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup

Barcelona's squad faces a significant challenge as concerns mount over the availability of midfielder Pedri for the upcoming Spanish Super Cup. The young star, who is vital to the team's midfield dynamics, has been sidelined with a muscle injury sustained before Christmas.

This setback kept him out of the fray in matches against Almeria and a friendly encounter with Club America. Reports from Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Blaugranes) suggest that the injury may be more severe than initially anticipated.

This development has cast doubt over his participation in the highly anticipated Spanish Super Cup, scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia. Barcelona's itinerary also includes a clash with Las Palmas in early January, followed by a Copa del Rey tie against Barbastro. They will then face Osasuna in the Supercup semi-final.

Initially, there was optimism within the club that Pedri would recover in time for the Supercopa. However, this hope seems to be waning.

Barca are focused on long-term gains and are understandably wary of rushing Pedri back into action. The priority is to ensure his complete recovery, especially considering the packed schedule in February.