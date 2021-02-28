Barcelona ready to swoop for Inter Milan defender - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly ready to pursue Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni. The Italian has become a fixture under Antonio Conte and is having an impressive season for the Nerazzurri.

The 21-year old has made 28 appearances across all competitions for Inter Milan this season. Bastoni has made great strides in his career over the past two years and has been turning heads with his performances.

Ronald Koeman is apparently a fan of the Italian and is now ready to bring Bastoni to Barcelona next season.

According to Calciomercato, Barcelona are ready to make a move for Bastoni in the summer and have identified the centre-back as the future of their defense. The report states that the Blaugrana will have to bid around €55 million for Inter Milan to allow the centre-back to leave San Siro.

Inter themselves paid Atalanta around €26 million to acquire Bastoni's services back in 2017, and now will require Barcelona to double the price as the defender's stock has risen. Inter Milan have no intention of letting Bastoni leave anytime soon and see the young centre-back as an important part of their team for years to come.

Barcelona are ready to overhaul their defense

Eric Garcia has barely played for Manchester City

Ronald Koeman is ready to completely revamp Barcelona's defense to help improve the side. Koeman is ready to move on from the likes of Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba and bring in fresher, younger talent to build the side around.

Barcelona have reportedly already agreed a deal to bring in Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia in the summer. The Spaniard has been unable to cement his place under Pep Guardiola and will soon make his return to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are also interested in bringing in Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin. The Spaniard was also part of Barcelona's La Masia academy and has been vocal about his desire to return to the Catalan club at some point during his career.

Advertisement

The only difficulty that Barcelona might face in getting these deals done will be that they are currently in massive debt and need to sell players. Fringe players such as Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti might be sold to bring in new players.