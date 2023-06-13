Barcelona ready to use Robert Lewandowski in swap deal to land Xavi's top target - Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona are ready to swap Robert Lewandowski for Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich in the summer transfer window.

Lewandowski joined Barcelona last summer after a successful eight seasons with Bayern Munich. He scored 344 goals in 375 appearances and won 19 major trophies during his time there.

It comes as no surprise that the Bavarians are reportedly interested in the return of Robert Lewandowski. They have missed his services this season, and have been unable to replace him in the forward role. The likes of Eric Choupo-Moting and Sadio Mane have been decent but have been unable to breach the 30/40 goals-a-season threshold the Poland international used to do with ease.

The 34-year-old has had a good season with the Blaugrana, helping them win the La Liga title and Supercopa de Espana. He also won the Pichichi trophy, scoring 33 goals and providing eight assists in 46 appearances in all competitions.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez's priority is to replace the departing Sergio Busquets in the CDM position. He considers it to be the most important part of the team's system and is keen on signing Joshua Kimmich to do so.

Kimmich has made it clear he wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer and the Catalunya would be an ideal next club. However, his reported fee of €80 million would be considered too much for the Blaugrana.

That is why Barcelona are willing to lose Robert Lewandowski in a swap deal if they are able to acquire the services of Joshua Kimmich. The only stumbling block would be the Pole's reluctance to return to the Bavarians, which would make the transfer unlikely to occur.

Joshua Kimmich addresses rumors claiming that Barcelona want to sign him this summer

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has played down rumors of a potential move to Barcelona this summer.

Kimmich has established himself as one of the most versatile and effective midfielders of his generation. He has made 347 appearances across eight seasons for the Bavarians and can be deployed as a right-back too.

Following Germany's 3-3 draw in an international friendly against Ukraine, Kimmich was asked about rumors of him potentially joining the Blaugrana. He replied (via Barca Blaugranes):

“It was difficult not to come across it [the rumors]. Generally, I’m not too invested in the rumors. I still have, as everyone knows, two years left on my contract and we have big plans [for those two years] at Bayern.”

It is possible that the Germany international said this so as not to cause a stir in the media ahead of a possible transfer. However, if true, it would be a massive blow for Xavi Hernandez and Co.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes