Barcelona and Real Madrid set to face off for La Liga wonderkid - Reports

Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly set to battle it out for the signature of Valencia wonderkid Fabio Blanco. The Spaniard has caught the eye with his performances for Valencia's youth team, with a host of clubs interested in signing him in the summer.

The 17-year old winger has yet to make his senior debut for Valencia, but both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been keeping tabs on Blanco's progress this season and are keen on signing him in the summer.

According to AS, Real Madrid and Barcelona have already started negotiations with Blanco's representatives over a summer move. The Spaniard is in the final few months of his contract and is not willing to extend his deal with a struggling Valencia side.

Los Blancos reportedly plan to assign the Spaniard to their Real Madrid B team, allowing Blanco to gain experience before making the jump to the first-team.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are ready to integrate the winger into their first-team, as Ronald Koeman is ready to put his faith in youngsters next season.

Barcelona have already shown that they are willing to give their youth players a chance, with Ansu Fati, Pedri and Ilaix Moriba all getting significant amounts of playing time under Koeman.

🌖| Real Madrid are competing with Barcelona to sign Fabio Blanco, the latest talent from Valencia, who is 17 years old. @diarioas #rmalive pic.twitter.com/xnG9HFv3Yw — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 27, 2021

Valencia are said to be keen to extend Blanco's contract, but are not optimistic. Blanco's camp believe he is ready to move to a bigger club.

Real Madrid and Barcelona face stiff competition for Blanco's signature

Ferran Torres was a breakout star at Valencia

Real Madrid and Barcelona aren't the only sides that are interested in signing Blanco. The winger is reportedly being pursued by a host of Europe's biggest names.

The much sought-after winger has been likened to another Valencia youth academy product in Ferran Torres, with both Spaniards having many similarities in their style of play.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have been keeping track of the Spaniard's progress, but have not made a move for him yet. Serie A heavyweights AC Milan and Juventus have already made their approach to sign Blanco, while Bundesliga powerhouses Bayern Munich have also reportedly made contact with the winger's representatives.

Blanco will have a huge decision to make, but will reportedly wait until the summer to do so.

❗️| Mateu Alemany, new football director at Barça, is interested in the 17 year old winger Fabio Blanco from Valencia. First talks between Barça and the player's entourage were optimistic. [sport] pic.twitter.com/zUOpknxG40 — La Senyera (@LaSenyera) March 26, 2021