Barcelona and Real Madrid plotting ambitious moves for Chelsea and Liverpool superstars: Reports

La Liga clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly eyeing moves for Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Chelsea's Reece James in the upcoming transfer windows.

90min report that Los Blancos have started looking for their next right-back with long-term servant Dani Carvajal having crossed the age of 30. The publication claim that the Blaugrana too are looking for a right-sided full-back, even after signing Joao Cancelo on a season-long loan.

Both the aforementioned players, however, are crucial components of their respective Premier League teams. James was named the Blues' skipper ahead of the 2023/24 season, while his England teammate Alexander-Arnold is now the Reds' vice-captain.

After coming through the ranks at Chelsea, James, 23, has managed 148 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing 20 assists across all competitions. He has won the UEFA Champions League in 2021 and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2022, among other honors at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold has registered 277 appearances for Liverpool's senior team. He has bagged 16 goals and 73 assists across all competitions. The 24-year-old defender has a fair few trophies with the Reds, including the UEFA Champions League, Premier League and the FA Cup.

Chelsea and Liverpool defenders Reece James and Trent Alexander-Arnold nearing returns from injury

Reece James and Trent Alexander-Arnold (via Getty Images)

Chelsea and Liverpool superstars Reece James and Trent Alexander-Arnold are currently out of action after picking up respective hamstring injuries at the start of the new season.

The Blues' skipper was taken off during his club's opening Premier League match against the Reds (August 13) due to fatigue. It was later confirmed that the full-back picked up a hamstring issue in training before Chelsea's 3-1 loss to West Ham United on August 20.

Hoping for the 23-year-old's return to action in the coming weeks, Mauricio Pochettino said before his side's clash against Bournemouth on September 17 (via Express):

"He is starting to do things on the pitch with the ball. He's really well. He's desperate to return and help the team."

On the other hand, Alexander-Arnold is closing in on a return after picking up a hamstring issue against Aston Villa on September 3. On the 24-year-old, Jurgen Klopp said (via Liverpool Echo):

"It is not the worst hamstring injury, but it's a hamstring injury, and they barely heal in two weeks. He is running already; we hope he can start ball work early next week."

Over the last two seasons, James has missed a total of 45 games for his club, while Alexander-Arnold was absent for 18 fixtures across all competitions.