Barcelona receive 2 offers from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur for forward linked with exit - Reports

Premier League giants Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona forward Memphis Depay this summer.

According to Gerard Romero, the Catalan giants have received offers from two Premier League clubs for the 28-year-old.

Tottenham Hotspur could be one of the teams keen to sign the former Manchester United star. They have been linked with a £17 million move for the Dutchman.

Spurs could face stiff competition from their cross-town rivals Arsenal for Memphis' signature, as per the Daily Mail.

The Dutchman joined the Catalan giants on a free transfer last summer, signing a two-year contract with the club. He enjoyed an incredible start to life at Camp Nou, scoring eight goals in his first 15 La Liga games for the club.

However, a combination of injuries and the arrival of Pierre Emerick-Aubaeyang and Ferran Torres during the January transfer window resulted in him falling down the pecking order.

His playing time could take a further hit next season as Barcelona have signed Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, and have extended Ousmane Dembele's contract.

The club are eager to cash in on the forward this summer as he has just one year left on his contract. Barcelona are seeking a fee in the region of €20 million for Depay.

Barcelona star Memphis Depay might prefer a move to Arsenal over Tottenham Hotspur

Memphis Depay will be keen to be a regular starter next season as he is at the peak of his footballing prowess. He will be eager to hit top form before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.

Tottenham Hotspur possess a wealth of attacking options, including the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Lucas Moura, and Richarlison.

Kane, Son, and Kulusevski formed a deadly partnership in attack during the second half of last season, whilst Richarlison is expected to have a prominent role given the £60 million the club spent to sign him.

Depay is therefore unlikely to be a regular fixture in the club's starting line-up.

Arsenal, on the other hand, possess an inexperienced attack. Depay's versatility allows him to play as a No.9 or on either wing. The Gunners lack adequate back-ups for the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Bukayo Saka.

The 28-year-old is likely to fancy his chances of breaking into Arteta's starting line-up and could therefore prefer a move to Arsenal over Tottenham.

