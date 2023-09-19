Barcelona could receive up to €76 million from Champions League group stage as they eye massive financial boost: Reports

Barcelona's financial issues could be handed a massive boost as reports claim they could make as much as €76 million with a successful UEFA Champions League group campaign.

According to Mundo Deportivo, if the Blaugrana advance to the knockout stages and win all their group games they could earn as much as €76.5 million. They have already made €50 million with their participation in Europe's elite club competition.

Barcelona have been drawn in Group H alongside Primeira Liga giants FC Porto, Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, and Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp who they play against tonight (September 19).

It's a favorable group for Xavi's men who performed disappointingly last season, exiting the competition in the group stages. The last time they qualified for the group stages of the Champions League was in 2020-21.

Barca have already received €15.64 million for their participation in the group stage this season. The Catalan giants have also pocketed €34.11 million for being third in the ten-year historical rankings.

The La Liga champions could earn a further €2.8 million for each win during the group stage. If they were to win all their group games, it would come to a total of €16.8 million.

Barcelona have been dealing with financial problems amid issues during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although they have had their salary cap reduced from €648 million to €270 million by La Liga, per Relevo.

Ilkay Gundogan on the potential of winning another Champions League with Barcelona

The German lifted the Champions League last season with Manchester City.

Ilkay Gundogan won his first Champions League trophy last season when Manchester City claimed the European title. The veteran German midfielder captained the Premier League giants to glory as well as winning the Premier League and the FA Cup.

The 32-year-old opted to join Barcelona in the summer following his heroics for City last season. He bagged 11 goals and seven assists in 51 games across competitions.

Gundogan has spoken about winning Europe's elite club competition with Barca. He has acknowledged that the Catalan giants are undergoing a rebuild when talking about the 'reality' of the situation (via Barca Universal):

“I would like to win the Champions League again, but I know that the reality in Barcelona is different, we are in the process of building. We have a very young team but with a lot of potential and quality.”

The last time Barca won the Champions League was in 2014-15 when they beat Juventus 3-1 in the final. They have since competed eight times, progressing to the knockout stages on six occasions.