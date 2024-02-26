Barcelona receive boost as injured star could return against Athletic Club - Reports

Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres could reportedly be available when the Catalan side travel to Athletic Club for a La Liga clash on Sunday, March 3 (via Barca Universal).

The Spain international picked up a hamstring problem in his side's 1-0 win over Osasuna on January 31. Since then, the forward has missed six matches across competitions for the Blaugrana.

However, it has now been reported that Torres is nearing the completion of his rehabilitation along with defender Marcos Alonso, which could make the duo available this weekend.

Before his injury, Torres contributed 11 goals and four assists in 32 appearances across competitions this season. His return will be welcomed by a Barcelona side who are looking to pressure on league-leaders Real Madrid.

When asked about Torres' return, Xavi said after his club's 4-0 win against Getafe on Saturday (February 24):

"We’ll see how he feels, but at the moment he’s good. I can’t give you an exact date."

On the title race, he added (via ESPN):

"We are in good form. Until there is no chance mathematically, we will try to keep the pressure on Girona and Madrid. We have to focus on our job, which is to win like we did today, but we still have time -- in LaLiga and the Champions League."

Currently, Xavi and Co. are second in the league standings, eight points behind arch-rivals Real Madrid. However, they could fall to third if Girona defeat Rayo Vallecano on Monday night (February 26).

Barcelona manager Xavi names attribute that his successor must have

Xavi on the touchline

Barcelona boss Xavi announced in late January that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season. Since taking charge in November 2021, the former footballer has led his side to the La Liga title once.

However, he decided to move on from Camp Nou, with the Catalan side struggling to keep up with Real Madrid this season. When asked about the qualities his successor must have, Xavi said (via 90 min):

"I don’t know. In the end, it's Deco and the president who have to decide. [But] he should maintain the line of Barca DNA."

Although Barcelona may be the second favorites in the title race, there still remains a chance that Xavi could lead them to the UEFA Champions League trophy. The Blaugrana are preparing for the second leg of their Round-of-16 match against Napoli (March 12), which is currently poised at 1-1.