Barcelona receive January transfer boost as Laporta prepares to back Xavi with 2 signings - Reports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reportedly promised Xavi Hernandez two signings in the winter transfer market.

Spanish publication Cadena Sar (via Barca Universal) has reported that Ferran Torres is expected to be one of those arrivals. The Manchester City winger has been touted to join Barcelona in the past few weeks, though the deal is complicated. The Blaugrana's financial situation has prevented them from meeting the Cityzens' valuation of the Spaniard.

However, Torres himself is said to be keen on a move to the Nou Camp, which could put some pressure on Manchester City. Barcelona are looking to move a couple of players out, which could bring in some additional funds as well.

Reshad Rahman ✆ @ReshadRahman_ (🌕) Ferran Torres and Cavani are both open to the idea of playing for Barcelona, despite the club’s recent elimination in the Champions League. @RogerTorello #Transfers 👥🔵🔴 (🌕) Ferran Torres and Cavani are both open to the idea of playing for Barcelona, despite the club’s recent elimination in the Champions League. @RogerTorello #Transfers 👥🔵🔴

The Catalans are also sorely missing a quality striker within their squad at the moment. They have plenty of players to offer creativity from the wings and midfield but do not have the personnel to consistently finish those chances.

Sergio Aguero, the only top-class goalscorer in the squad, announced his retirement from professional football yesterday due to a heart condition. Luuk de Jong, on loan from Sevilla, has failed to impress, while Ansu Fati is still recovering from an injury.

The report from Cadena Sar also suggests that Barcelona could sign one out of Anthony Martial, Edinson Cavani and Arthur Cabral to resolve their issues up front. Both Martial and Cavani are struggling for game-time at Manchester United, having made a combined 18 appearances across all competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Cabral has been on a tear for FC Basel in the Swiss top flight. The 23-year-old has netted 27 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions this season while also providing eight assists.

Barcelona are in dire straits at the moment

Xavi Hernandez's return to Barcelona was expected to turn the club's fortunes around after multiple poor displays under former manager Ronald Koeman. However, it hasn't been the greatest of starts for the new Blaugrana boss.

In six official matches under Xavi so far, Barcelona have picked up just two wins (2D 2L). They currently find themselves eighth in La Liga and are 18 points off league leaders Real Madrid. The Catalans have also crashed out of the UEFA Champions League.

Nobody expected Xavi to immediately overturn the fortunes of the club. However, the initial weeks under the new boss have displayed just how steeply Barcelona have fallen off their perch. The club desperately need quality new signings to improve the outlook of a squad brimming with talent.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh