Barcelona receive new sponsorship offers as club seeks financial help to comply with FFP - Reports

To tackle their financial difficulties, Barcelona are taking a closer look at their revenue streams. According to a recent report from Mundo Deportivo, they are actively exploring new ways to increase income, and one of the avenues they're focusing on is their sponsorship deals.

The Catalans are currently in talks with Phillips to secure the sleeve sponsorship. This could reportedly bring in an estimated €2-3 million for the remainder of the current season and €8-9 million each season starting this summer.

This potential deal would provide the club with a significant financial boost. This could also help them stay afloat in challenging times and comply with Financial Fair Play Rules.

In a bold attempt to address their current financial struggles, Barca are reportedly taking an unprecedented step in seeking sponsors. They are looking to add a sponsor to their shorts.

Only a few teams in Spain have used this area for branding such as Mallorca and Espanyol. However, Barcelona are now making the move to do the same in order to secure a stable financial future.

The front side of the shorts currently features the club logo and Nike. However, the rear remains available and could rake in an estimated €5 million in sponsorship revenue for the club.

Barcelona have received numerous offers for both sleeve and shorts sponsorship. They are actively considering taking advantage of this opportunity to generate additional revenue.

This additional money could be a huge help for the club to address their financial issues and make the necessary adjustments before the summer transfer window.

Barcelona in battle to snatch Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly embroiled in a heated transfer battle regarding the potential return of Lionel Messi to his boyhood club.

Reports suggest that the iconic Argentinian forward could be looking to end his spell with the Parisians and make a triumphant return to the Catalan giants.

Journalist Gerard Romero previously suggested that Barca were in a strong position to win the transfer battle for Messi's signature.

Argentinian journalist Gaston Edul, who has close ties to the industry, initially expressed his conviction that Messi would remain at PSG. However, he has since conceded that it is uncertain.

As the two clubs battle it out for the signature of the legendary forward, the footballing world anxiously awaits the result of the tug of war.

Messi's contract with PSG expires in the summer. He has contributed 14 goals and 14 assists in 23 games across competitions this season.

