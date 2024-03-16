Barcelona receive stunning €80 million plus offer from Saudi Arabia for 27-year-old star: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly received a massive offer from Saudi Arabia for the services of Brazilian winger Raphinha.

According to SPORT (via Barca Universal), the Blaugrana value their attacker at €80 million. However, Saudi Arabian outfits are seemingly willing to pay in excess of this sum for the former Leeds United man.

It is also suggested that the big four of the Saudi Pro League - Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Ahli - would all love to have Raphinha in their squads. Now, the Blaugrana could strongly consider selling the Brazilian due to their poor financial situation.

Barca bought the winger from Leeds United in the summer of 2022 for a reported €57 million. Since then, Raphinha has failed to stamp his authority as one of the better players at the Catalan club.

Overall, he's made 77 appearances across competitions for Barcelona, bagging 15 goals and 21 assists. This season, the left-footed forward has played 20 La Liga matches, bagging four goals and six assists.

With a rather average career at Camp Nou, it wouldn't be surprising to see Raphinha leave Spain in the near future. However, it is uncertain as to whether the player would be seeking a move to the Middle East.

He's still 27 years old and a Brazil international, which may prompt him to remain in Europe and fight for top honors. Moreover, Raphinha himself has stated his desire to remain at Barcelona and one day win the Champions League with the Blaugrana.

Barcelona set asking price for star defender amid Bayern Munich interest - Reports

Ronaldo Araujo

Barcelona will entertain offers around the €100 million mark for their star defender Ronald Araujo, as per ESPN. This report claims that Bayern Munich have been long-term admirers of the Uruguay international and will look to pursue their interest in the summer.

Araujo is a crucial component of the Blaugrana defence, having made 30 appearances across competitions this campaign. He's also found the net once in the league this season.

Despite financial pressure to offload key players, the defender has also stated his commitment to the club. He said (via Bayern Strikes):

"Everyone knows that I am happy at Barca. And I am really grateful to Xavi for the faith he has placed in me."

A move to Bayern Munich would give Araujo the chance to compete for the Bundesliga and the Champions League year after year. Currenlty, there are multiple problems at Barcelona, as a result of which they're eight points behind Real Madrid in the race for the league title.