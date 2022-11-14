Barcelona receive surprise €22 million bid for summer signing: Reports

Barcelona expect to recieve a surprise €22 million bid for summer signing Franck Kessie from Fulham, as per Diario Sport.

It has been a difficult time for Kessie, 25 since he moved to Barca on a free transfer in the summer following the expiration of his contract with AC Milan.

The Ivorian midfielder has made 13 appearances across competitions, with only five as a starter.

He has helped the Blaugrana keep five clean sheets, but he is seemingly not in Xavi's consideration for a starting berth in the Catalan giants' midfield.

Spanish journalist Javier Miguel deemed Kessie to be the worst signing of Xavi's tenure in charge at the Nou Camp.

Kessie's troubles at Barcelona may end shortly as Fulham are willing to offer €22 million for the Ivorian.

Aston Villa are another side showing interest but would only be willing to part with €14 million.

The former Rossoneri midfielder has been sidelined with a hamstring injury that he picked up in the Blaugrana's 4-2 win over Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on 1 November.

Kessie fights to break into Xavi's side's midfield, with the likes of Gavi, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, and Frenkie de Jong currently keeping him out of the team.

He has four years left on his contract with Barcelona, having just arrived in the summer.

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski admits that it would be a dream to play alongside Lionel Messi

Lewandowski comments on Messi's potential return

Barcelona striker Lewandowski has admitted that he would love to play alongside Messi should the Argentine return to the Nou Camp.

The veteran forward is currently at Paris Saint-Germain, where he has impressed this season with 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 appearances.

However, Messi's contract with PSG expires next summer, and the Blaugrana have shown eagerness to lure him back to Catalonia.

Messi left Barca in 2021 after the La Liga giants could not afford a new contract for their legendary attacker.

Lewandowski has touched on speculation linking the Argentine with a return to the club.

The former Bayern Munich frontman said it would be a dream to play alongside the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner:

"I don't know what's going on right now, but for a striker it would be a dream to play with Lionel Messi for sure."

Lewandowski has been in fine form following his €45 million move to Barca from Bayern in the summer.

The Polish striker has bagged 18 goals in 19 appearances in all competitions.

Barcelona fans will be salivating over the prospect of the prolific forward being joined in attack by their iconic Argentine.

