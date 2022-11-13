“It would be a dream” - Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski makes honest Lionel Messi transfer admission

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has expressed his desire to play with Lionel Messi amidst claims that the Blaugrana want to re-sign the forward from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Lionel Messi was forced to part ways with Barcelona, his club of 21 years, in the summer of 2021. The Catalans' financial constraints meant that they could not hand him a new deal.

The Argentinean icon thus left Camp Nou on a free transfer and joined PSG on a two-year deal. While he is now contracted to the Parisians, he is constantly linked with a move back to the Catalonia.

Barcelona are said to be determined to re-sign Messi from the Parisians before he calls it quits on his playing career. There have even been claims that they have opened talks over a transfer.

Asked about Messi's possible return to Camp Nou, Lewandowski insisted that he is in the dark about such a move. The Blaugrana goalscorer, though, revealed that he would love to play with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. He told MARCA:

"I don't know what's going on right now, but for a striker it would be a dream to play with Lionel Messi for sure."

Lewandowski also heaped praise on Messi for his ability to combine with his teammates, especially the strikers. He said:

"Messi is absolutely brilliant with the amazing passes he plays to the striker. If you think about Messi, he has this brilliant connection with strikers. He knows how to put the ball into the box, between the lines... he's the best in the world at that."

Lewandowski notably went up against Messi for the Ballon d'Or award last year and eventually came second to the Argentinean. It now remains to be seen if a link-up between the two is on the cards at Barcelona.

How has former Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi fared for PSG?

Lionel Messi made a slow start to his time at PSG, struggling to replicate his Barcelona standards. He scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions during his first season at the club.

While the numbers were not particularly bad, many considered it to be poor by his standards. However, the 35-year-old has been in red-hot form for Les Parisiens this campaign.

Messi has found the back of the net 12 times in 18 matches across all competitions this term. He has also provided 14 assists for his teammates so far, equalling last season's goal contributions tally.

