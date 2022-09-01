Barcelona received staggering €100 million offer for 25-year-old on deadline day: Reports

Barcelona received a huge €100 million bid for midfielder Frenkie de Jong on deadline day, as per Spanish transfer expert Gerard Romero.

Romero (via Barca Unviersal) claims that an unnamed club made a €100 million offer to sign the Dutchman, whose future has been the subject of intense speculation.

Manchester United have been keen suitors with Erik ten Hag hoping to reunite with his former Ajax midfielder.

An €85 million deal was agreed between the Red Devils and Barca but the player has rejected the move.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have also been touted with interest in the player but he does not want to leave the Nou Camp.

De Jong has stated in the past that Barcelona is his dream club and alongside this the player is owed deferred wages by the Catalan giants amounting to €17 million.

The Dutchman reportedly informed teammates that he would not be leaving Barcelona without receiving the outstanding payments.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet 🎙 Frenkie De Jong: “I don't want to talk about rumours. I feel good in Barcelona. There is no agreement or anything official. I prefer to stay in Barcelona. I have already said it, Barça has been the club of my dreams since I was very young.” 🎙 Frenkie De Jong: “I don't want to talk about rumours. I feel good in Barcelona. There is no agreement or anything official. I prefer to stay in Barcelona. I have already said it, Barça has been the club of my dreams since I was very young.” https://t.co/7ifAjYX1Mr

It has been the longest transfer saga of the summer but it looks as if De Jong will be staying at Barca.

The midfielder has made three appearances for Xavi Hernandez's side so far this season.

He has four years left on his current deal at the Nou Camp but faces competition from the likes of Gavi and Franck Kessie for a starting berth under Xavi Hernandez.

Manchester United seemingly give up chase of Barcelona midfielder De Jong

FC Barcelona v Real Valladolid CF - LaLiga Santander

It appears that the Red Devils have bit the bullet in their pursuit of De Jong and have accepted that the midfielder will not be arriving at Old Trafford.

It has not been for a lack of trying and if they are the club that sent the astounding €100 million bid, it speaks volumes.

Their desire to sign the former Ajax player has been clear throughout the summer. Unfortunately, the club's current state of United is not enticing.

The Red Devils failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League last season.

New signing Antony appears to have been handed the number 21 shirt.

That may signal the end of their chase for De Jong as the Dutch player regularly opts for the number 21 jersey.

Barcelona have seemed open to offloading the midfielder but never has he been seemingly close to changing his mind on staying in Catalonia.

United did sign one of Europe's top midfielders in Real Madrid's Casemiro.

The Brazilian is a five-time Champions League winner and arrives with an abundance of experience.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett