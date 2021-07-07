Barcelona cannot register new players because of La Liga rule – Reports

Barcelona are in a tough spot once again with reports suggesting they cannot register any of their new signings. La Liga reportedly want the Catalan side to reduce their wage bill before they get new players on board.

A report in Goal indicates that Barcelona have exceeded their salary limit by a fair margin and need to offload a few players this summer.

The Catalan club have signed Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay, and Eric Garcia this summer but cannot register them with La Liga until their wage bill is slashed.

Matheus Fernandes has been released from his contract, and reports suggest Barcelona are planning to do the same with Samuel Umtiti and Miralem Pjanic.

The Catalan side have sold Junior Firpo to Leeds United, while Francisco Trincao has been loaned to Wolverhampton Wanderers with an option to buy.

Barcelona also have to deal with Lionel Messi's contract renewal, which has been put on hold. The Argentine is currently a free agent but is expected to sign a new contract to remain at the club.

Xavi urges Barcelona to make Messi happy

Xavi has urged Barcelona to make Lionel Messi happy once again as he believes the Argentine plays better when he is at peace with his surroundings.

"I'm sorry that we have not taken enough advantage of Messi in recent years," the former Barcelona midfielder told TV3. "Many times it has made me feel that Leo has not been happy on the pitch and I'm sorry as a culer that we have not taken enough advantage of having the best player of the world and of history."

"We have to make Leo happy because with a happy Leo you have a lot more chances to win titles. That he hasn't felt happy in what I consider the club of my life makes me sad."

Xavi was offered the Barcelona managerial job twice, but he declined both times as he did not feel he was ready to take over.

