Barcelona reignite interest in 25-year-old Premier League star: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly reignited their interest in Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans as they look to find a replacement for Sergio Busquets.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, the Belgium international has emerged as a feasible option to replace Busquets next season. The 34-year-old is in the final six months of his contract at Spotify Camp Nou.

Manager Xavi Hernandez has, however, stated that Busquets will be the master of his own destiny as far as his future at Barca is concerned. Nevertheless, Tielemans is a name that has been linked with the Blaugrana for several months.

He could be signed as a free agent this summer as his contract at Leicester City expires at the end of the season. He is also free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs this month.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Spanish midfielder will also decide his future on club side between Barcelona and Inter Miami in the next months. Official. Sergio Busquets announces his retirement from international football.Spanish midfielder will also decide his future on club side between Barcelona and Inter Miami in the next months. Official. Sergio Busquets announces his retirement from international football. 🚨🇪🇸 #FCBSpanish midfielder will also decide his future on club side between Barcelona and Inter Miami in the next months. https://t.co/5gNNk6qpR6

Frenkie de Jong could, however, stop this move from happening. Barcelona will reportedly not move for the former RSC Anderlecht midfielder if the Netherlands international decides to stay with the Catalan giants beyond the summer.

He currently has three-and-a-half years left on his current contract with Barca. Apart from De Jong, Xavi also has Pedri, Gavi, Pablo Torre and Franck Kessie to choose from in midfield.

The stars will have to align if Tielemans has to wear Barcelona colors next season. The 25-year-old could be a quality addition to Xavi's side, with his playmaking and dribbling abilities an asset in central midfield.

His playing style mirrors that of De Jong, but Barca could be in need of an extra pair of legs if Busquets doesn't extend his deal at the club. Tielemans has four goals and one assist in 25 games across competitions this campaign.

Xavi 'hopes' Sergio Busquets continues at Barcelona beyond the summer

Manager Xavi Hernandez has once again reiterated his desire to see Sergio Busquets continue playing for Barcelona beyond the current season.

SPORTbible @sportbible The greatest assist of all time from Sergio Busquets



The greatest assist of all time from Sergio Busquets https://t.co/HXyPYPb8Fc

The two midfielders shared the pitch 314 times as teammates at the club and international level, winning some of the biggest trophies in football. They reunited once again when Xavi was appointed Barca's head coach in November 2021.

Busquets, however, could be nearing the end of his playing career. When asked to address the Barcelona midfielder's future at the club at his pre-match conference earlier today (27 January), Xavi replied [h/t BarcaUniversal]:

"We haven’t talked about his future, we did it a long time ago. He is one of the best pivots in history. He is fundamental for me, even if he is underrated. I hope he feels strong enough to continue but it’s up to him.”

He could make his 16th La Liga appearance this season when Barca take on Girona on Saturday (28 January).

Poll : 0 votes