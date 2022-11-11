Premier League midfielder has agreement in place to join Arsenal next summer - Reports

Arsenal already have an agreement in place to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans on a free transfer next summer, as per Voetbal Primeur via Mundo Deportivo (h/t Barca Universal).

Barcelona have been scouring the free agent market in recent months courtesy of their troubled financial situation. The Blaugrana signed Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, and Franck Kessie on free transfers this summer.

Barca will aim to continue with this policy, especially following their elimination from the UEFA Champions League group stages. Hence, Tielemans' situation at the King Power Stadium has piqued their interest.

Belgium international is in the final year of his contract with Leicester City and there are no signs that he will renew his deal. However, Arsenal are said to have an agreement in place to secure his signature at the end of the season.

Manchester United and Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest. The midfielder is playing in the prime years of his career and can only get better with time.

He could be the player that manager Mikel Arteta needs to add more quality to his midfield. Albert Sambi Lokonga and Mohamed Elneny could arguably be upgraded upon while Granit Xhaka has blown hot and cold in the past several seasons.

Tielemans has been named in Belgium's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. A good display with the Red Devils in Qatar could increase the number of suitors.

However, Arsenal will hope their 'agreement' continues to give them precedence in any potential transfer move. Tielemans is a tried and tested Premier League midfielder. He has registered 35 goals and 31 assists in 185 appearances for the Foxes across competitions.

Arsenal could only strengthen one position in January - journalist

As per journalist Paul Brown, Arsenal are resigned to the fact that they can only strengthen one position during January.

Apart from a central midfielder, the Gunners are eager to add a winger to the mix. Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka continue to impress but they have no real competition for their places in the starting XI.

Brown told GiveMeSport:

"That’s the one area that they currently want to strengthen, they did work quite hard to get a midfielder as well in the last window, and that one didn’t come off. But it looks like in January, at least, they’re resigned to just going after a winger if they can get one."

Mykhaylo Mudryk of Shakhtar Donetsk is the leading contender to join Arsenal's ranks before the end of the winter transfer window.

