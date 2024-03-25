Barcelona reject €35m offer for youngster, working on contract extension: Reports

Barcelona have turned down a bid worth €35 million for up-and-rising defender Hector Fort, according to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

The Catalan giants' title defense is not going according to plan as they sit eight points behind leaders Real Madrid with nine games left to play in La Liga. While a quarter-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League awaits, skepticism remains if the club can go all the way.

In a season that has been far from ideal for Barcelona, the rise of a few youngsters has brought joy to the fans. Pau Cubarsi, Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal have established themselves as regulars for Xavi's senior team.

Fort, 17, is another youngster who has had a breakthrough at Camp Nou this season. He made his first-team debut in the team's 3-2 defeat against Royal Antwerp in a dead rubber Champions League group-stage game, starting at right-back.

The teenager has since made seven appearances for the Blaugrana, grabbing two assists in the process. His development has earned him two international caps with Spain Under-19s during the ongoing break.

It appears Fort's progress has also placed him on the radar of other clubs in Europe. According to the aforementioned source, Barcelona have already rejected a €35 million offer for the Spaniard.

Fort's current deal with the La Liga heavyweights expires in 2025. His suitors hope to take advantage of the contract situation, while the Camp Nou outfit continue to be in a state of financial turmoil.

Despite their situation, Barcelona are determined to tie Fort down to a new contract. Efforts to convince the defender to put pen to paper on a fresh deal with an increased salary and a high release clause are reportedly underway.

Hector Fort helped Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid in their last league game

Hector Fort started in Barcelona's 3-0 win against Atletico Madrid in their last La Liga game before the international break. The teenager displayed his versatility, playing at left-back for most of the match. He was replaced by Marc Casado in the 82nd minute.

The 17-year-old made three defensive actions, including two clearances and one tackle. Up against Nahuel Molina and Marcos Llorente, he competed in six duels and won two of them. He also lost possession eight times.

Fort registered 56 touches of the ball during his time on the pitch. He was secure on the ball, completing 36 of 40 passes attempted with 90% accuracy. He had one successful dribble to his name as well.