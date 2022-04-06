Barcelona rejected Bayern Munich's offer for 24-year-old in January: Reports

Barcelona rejected an offer from Bayern Munich in January for midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to reports.

Following a difficult start to life at the Camp Nou, the 24-year-old has become an integral part of new manager Xavi Hernandez's plans. The Dutchman's performances have improved drastically in recent months.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann was asked who he'd like to bring in to improve the squad. The German said:

“Mbappé, of course, and Frenkie de Jong is a very good player. But they go beyond limits of our possibilities”.

Mbappe may be an unrealistic option, with Marca reporting on his imminent free transfer to Real Madrid. However, De Jong had been linked with a move away as well due to a difficult start to life at Barcelona.

Romano even claimed that behind the scenes, Die Roten made an offer for the midfielder in January, which was turned down. Xavi and Barcelona believed then that it would be 'impossible' to lose such a crucial member of the team. This was as they were looking to rebuild the club following a traumatic few years.

Romano also reported that while Chelsea and Manchester United were rumored to have made offers for de Jong, this was not the case.

De Jong moved to Catalonia in 2019 from Ajax for €93 million, according to Transfermarkt. He played a vital role in the Dutch giants' incredible run to the Champions League semi-finals.

The central-midfielder has made 36 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions this campaign, scoring four goals.

Bayern Munich face difficult financial situation following pandemic

According to The Mail, per Kicker magazine, Bayern Munich are looking to restructure how the club's finances work. This is the case following the severe impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several star players have been linked with moves away. Moreover, the contracts of high earners such as Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer all expire next summer.

Bayern Munich are on course to win their 10th consecutive Bundesliga title, as they have a nine-point lead at the top of the table. But with the financial constraints they will now reportedly face, it's unlikely that marquee signings such as de Jong will be made anytime soon.

Under the reported plans, the club will focus on developing younger players aged between 20 and 22, before selling them on for a huge profit. Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is being cited as a prime target for the Bavarians.

