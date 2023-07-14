Barcelona have rejected the chance to sign Liverpool superstar this summer - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly rejected the chance to sign Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara this summer.

The Catalan giants were linked with a move to sign the Spanish midfielder who came through La Masia. He spent eight years on their books before heading to Bayern Munich in 2013 for a fee of €25 million.

A reunion seemed to be on the cards. But according to journalist Toni Juanmari (h/t @ManagingBarca), Barcelona have rejected the opportunity to sign the midfielder from Liverpool.

The player still has a year left on his contract at Anfield but he hasn't had the desired effect on the team since his move from Bayern in 2020. He has mustered three goals and six assists in 97 games for the Reds in his three seasons in England.

Thiago, on his day, is one of the most complete midfielders in the league. But injuries have prevented him from getting into a rhythm under Jurgen Klopp.

The 32-year-old has already missed 66 games due to fitness issues since his move to Liverpool. The Reds are in the midst of a major midfield shakeup this summer which has seen Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner leave as free agents.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have been signed since then to restore their depth. But surprise interest in Jordan Henderson from Al-Ettifaq could disrupt the club's plans.

According to the Athletic, Fabinho is also the subject of interest from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.

Liverpool could sign Ligue 1 star ahead of Barcelona - reports

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

According to El Nacional (h/t Football365), Nice want €50 million for the Frenchman. This figure is apparently not affordable for Barca while Liverpool and Bayern Munich are comfortable with it.

Thuram, as per the aforementioned report, is expected to join a major club in the coming days. He has registered eight goals and 11 assists in 138 games for Nice since his free transfer from AS Monaco four years ago.

The 22-year-old midfielder still has two years left on his deal with the French club. Barcelona have already signed Ilkay Gundogan this summer from Manchester City on a free transfer after Sergio Busquets' exit.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could be in need of a new recruit if one or both of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho leave this summer.