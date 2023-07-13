"It's Jordan Henderson, not Messi" - Pundit baffled by the rumored contract offered to the Liverpool star by Al-Ettifaq

Former Liverpool winger Jermain Pennant has questioned Al-Ettifaq's decision to offer Jordan Henderson a huge contract offer.

The Reds captain is firmly on the Saudi Pro League club's radar. He still has two years on his contract at Anfield but he has reportedly agreed on personal terms with the Middle Eastern outfit.

Reports claim that Henderson has been offered £700,000 a week. Liverpool, meanwhile, are said to be demanding a fee of £20 million to sign the 33-year-old.

Questioning Al-Ettifaq's offer for Henderson, Pennant told TalkSPORT:

"It's crazy! It's Jordan Henderson not Messi! Tell me a game where Henderson did something that stood out?"

Goals and assists haven't been Henderson's strongest suit under Jurgen Klopp. He has mustered just 13 goals and 29 assists in 304 games under the German tactician.

Klopp's midfield, however, has been more about legs and helping the team off the ball rather than being a primary creative force for the attackers. Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been their chief creators over the years.

That could change in the coming season considering they have signed Dominik Szoboszlai for a £60 million fee from RB Leipzig. The Hungary international is a creative playmaker who is expected to play in a more advanced No. 8 role at the club.

Former Liverpool midfielder recalls Lionel Messi compliment at Barcelona

Arthur Melo has revealed the compliment Lionel Messi gave him shortly after he signed for Barcelona in the summer of 2018.

The Brazilian midfielder switched Juventus for Barca five years ago for a fee of €31 million from Gremio. He was offloaded for €80.6 million to Juventus two years later but he made a marked impression on Messi during his time in Catalonia.

Speaking in a recent interview with SPORT, Arthur said:

"[Lionel] Messi said I was the one who surprised him the most of all the signings in 2018. I thought he was joking. And I had just arrived at Barça. It was a very nice moment for me. Afterwards, in the dressing room, I spoke to him in person and thanked him."

Arthur managed four goals and six assists in 72 games across competitions for Barca. He joined Liverpool on a season-long loan deal last summer as the Reds hurried to find a short-term replacement for the injured Jordan Henderson.

The move turned out to be a disappointment for the player and his new employers. He played just 13 minutes of senior football before being shipped back to Italy earlier this month.

Messi, meanwhile, has sealed a transfer to Inter Miami as a free agent and will earn between $125 million to $150 million during the duration of his initial two-and-a-half-year deal.

Poll : 0 votes