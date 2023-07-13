Liverpool set transfer fee for the sale of Jordan Henderson amid Saudi links - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly placed a transfer fee on Jordan Henderson amidst heavy interest from Steven Gerrard-led Al-Ettifaq.

According to journalist Paul Joyce (h/t @TheAnfieldTalk), the Reds want £20 million for their captain — the fee they paid to sign him from Sunderland more than a decade ago. Fabrizio Romano has stated that the player has accepted personal terms with the Saudi Pro League outfit.

However, Liverpool and Al-Ettifaq are yet to reach an agreement over a transfer fee. According to the Mirror (h/t @DeadlineDayLive), Henderson has received an offer of £700,000 in weekly wages.

The Reds have already seen the back of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain earlier this summer. Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have since been signed to restore the club's depth in midfield.

Henderson's potential departure could leave the club in need of another midfielder. They have notably held interest in Southampton's 19-year-old defensive midfielder Romio Lavia.

If Henderson does leave Anfield this summer, then he will depart as a bona fide modern-day legend at the club. He has registered 33 goals and 61 assists in 492 games during his 12-year-long stay on Merseyside.

The 33-year-old, who still has two years left on his contract, has captained Liverpool since Gerrard's departure in 2015 and has since lifted every major trophy in club football.

Diogo Jota praises Liverpool's new arrival after training session

Liverpool players have returned to training ahead of the club's pre-season opener on 19 July against Karlsruher.

Diogo Jota was among a host of other Reds players who got the chance to train with Dominik Szboszlai for the first time. He was signed after his £60 million release clause was met this summer, making him the club's fourth-most expensive signing in history.

Speaking about the 22-year-old Hungary international's performance in training, Jota told the club's official website:

"Yesterday, Dominik was one of the best in my group in terms of running, so they have that effort. I could see already today [11 July] the quality Alexis [Mac Allister] has in possession. I think they will improve the team and make us stronger – that's the most important thing.

"We've been working on the track, a lot of running, and today back on the pitch – that's what we like the most. It's always nice to be back here with Liverpool and the lads."

Alexis Mac Allister also joined the Reds this summer from Brighton & Hove Albion for a £35 million fee. The two are expected to start straightaway in Jurgen Klopp's midfield next season.

