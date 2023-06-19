Barcelona rekindle interest in 27-year-old ex-PSG star they nearly signed for free in 2019 – Reports

Barcelona have reportedly reignited their interest in Adrien Rabiot. The Catalan side are still looking for a Sergio Busquets replacement and are back in for a player they rejected in 2019.

Per a Fichajes report, Xavi is pushing Barcelona to get the Juventus star on a free transfer. He wants a defensive midfielder signed this summer and sees the Frenchman as an ideal fit.

Rabiot has been a target for several clubs, and his agent is trying to get a contract signed. Juventus are still interested in keeping the midfielder, and Max Allegri has also been trying to get the Serie A side to offer him a new deal.

The 27-year-old is undecided about his future and is waiting for offers to arrive at his table. Manchester United and Liverpool have also been linked with a move for the midfielder.

Xavi wants Barcelona to sign a midfielder at all costs

Sergio Busquets announced his exit earlier this summer, and Xavi has been pushing for Barcelona to sign a replacement for the talented midfielder. He believes his system will collapse without a defensive midfielder in the squad.

He was talking to the media when SPORT quoted him as saying:

"Whoever is the most complete, whoever is the best pivot to replace Busquets. We depend on fair play and the economic situation. The profile must be a very decisive player, a player who is strong to win duels and is intelligent, technically sound. [That's] the natural replacement for Busi."

When quizzed about La Masio having a replacement, He added:

"Yes, there have been some. Samper, Oriol Romeu? Yaya Toure had to leave, a spectacular player. We've been lucky that Busquets has never been injured. Players eventually decide that they have to leave. Now it's time to find a replacement because we're not sure if we have one at home," Xavi said.

He urged the board to find the perfect replacement and added:

"We have to find that piece if we want to compete next year. It's fundamental. Busi has been vital this year, very important. We have to find a very important player, it is key to be able to compete next season."

Barcelona have been linked with a host of midfielders, including Ilkay Gundogan, Sofyan Amrabat, Arthur Vermeeren, Martin Zubimendi and Guido Rodriguez.

Poll : 0 votes