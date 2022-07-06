Barcelona could release forgotten 32-year-old due to his reluctance to leave: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly considering terminating the contract of fringe player Neto, who has been unable to find a move away from the Camp Nou.

Since joining from Valencia in 2019, the shot-stopper has made just 12 La Liga appearances for the Blaugrana.

The 32-year-old still has a year left on his current deal, but with Barcelona in dire financial mess, the club are keen to see high-earners leave the club.

According to SPORT, manager Xavi Hernandez wants to make youth academy graduate Inaki Pena his number two keeper for the upcoming campaign.

Pena spent the second half of the previous season on loan at Turkish club Galatasaray, where he made six appearances. Xavi has faith in the 22-year-old keeper, who is yet to play for Barca's senior side.

The report claims that Everton showed strong interest in signing Neto, along with Arsenal and Lazio, but failed to agree a deal for the Brazilian custodian. The Catalonian giants are now tempted to cancel Neto's contract, which is currently worth €5 million per year.

Frank Kessie reveals phone call from Xavi which helped seal his move to Barcelona

The 25-year-old defensive-midfielder has arrived at Camp Nou on a free transfer after his contract at AC Milan expired last week.

In his first interview as a Barcelona player, Kessie told the club's social media team, as per Barca Blaugrana:

“When a great coach like Xavi calls you, who has had such a great time as a player, he’s ready to become a magnificent coach, when someone like that calls you you see all your efforts have paid off. I can’t wait to get started working with him and my teammates.”

He further added:

“For me it’s a great opportunity. We know that Barca is a great team. I’m very happy to be here, I’m very excited to get started and give my best to this great team. I’m a player who works very hard, gives everything on the pitch and works hard everyday to be able to win things. About me, my position on the pitch will be decided by the coach. he’ll know perfectly where I can help the team best.”

