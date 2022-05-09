Barcelona remain optimistic in their pursuit of Bundesliga superstar - Reports

Robert Lewandowski’s firm commitment to a change of scenery has reportedly (via Sport) boosted Barcelona’s confidence in their pursuit of the forward. The Bayern Munich No. 9 will be out of contract in June 2023 and is reportedly the Catalans' primary transfer target in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Having failed in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, the Blaugrana have supposedly turned their attention towards Lewandowski. The 2021-22 Golden Shoe front-runner is arguably the world’s best forward, and could massively boost the club's chances of being successful next term.

According to Sport, the 33-year-old believes that his time at the Allianz Arena has come to an end. The player has already made up his mind and is in no mood to change his decision. Unhappy in Bavaria, Lewandowski is seeking a new challenge and believes Barcelona could be the final big project of his professional career.

However, since the player still has over a year left on his contract, Bayern Munich have full control over any possible transfer of the player. Coach Julian Nagelsmann and honorary president Uli Hoeness have shot down Lewandowski’s request for departure and are pushing for him to sign an extension.

Barcelona understand that it will not be easy to negotiate with the six-time European champions, but they remain optimistic about the transfer.

barcacentre @barcacentre Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi believes that Bayern, aware of the delicate position as far as the player's contract is concerned, will end up negotiating for the striker. Barça are willing to pay a fee of 40 million euros as a maximum. [sport] Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi believes that Bayern, aware of the delicate position as far as the player's contract is concerned, will end up negotiating for the striker. Barça are willing to pay a fee of 40 million euros as a maximum. [sport] https://t.co/FKaZUtwWDQ

Barca coach Xavi and president Joan Laporta are believed to be the two pillars the operations currently stand on. Xavi has given his “essential approval,” as he wholeheartedly understands the importance of a potent goalscorer. President Laporta, on the other hand, maintains a personal relationship with Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi, who is trying his best to finalize the deal.

Zahavi has reportedly been giving the Catalan club a minute-to-minute summary of everything that is happening at Bayern regarding Lewandowski. Analyzing the situation, Barca believe nothing the German champions do would change Lewandowski’s stance. The agent remains confident that the chances of the transfer being finalized in the summer remain rather high.

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to shell out a maximum of €40 million for the player’s services in the summer.

Barcelona seal a last-gasp win over Real Betis to secure Champions League football

Barcelona may have missed out on the league title this season, but Xavi has ensured that they will play in the Champions League next term. With a massive 2-1 win over Real Betis on Saturday (7 May), second-placed Barca locked down a top-four finish in La Liga this season.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC JORDI ALBA WINS IT WITH AN INCREDIBLE STRIKE JORDI ALBA WINS IT WITH AN INCREDIBLE STRIKE 😱 https://t.co/1xAWWXB2ny

Winning against the Copa del Rey winners Real Betis was not going to be easy, but the club's perseverance ultimately shone through. After seeing Ansu Fati’s 76th-minute opener get canceled by Marc Bartra’s strike just three minutes later, Barcelona overloaded the Betis box. Their relentless attack finally bore fruit in injury time, when Jordi Alba dispatched a superb volley to win his team the match.

The Blaugrana, who have won their last two La Liga games, are next in action against Celta Vigo on Tuesday night (10 May).

