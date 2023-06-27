Barcelona request forward not to play for national team due to concerns over injury: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly requested Abde Ezzalzouli to stop participating in the ongoing FIFA Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations as they want him fit during the summer. The forward is set to rejoin Barca after enjoying a fruitful loan spell at Osasuna in the 2022-23 season.

The Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations is being hosted in Ezzalzouli’s homeland, Morocco, this year. The attacker, who is not only the team’s star player but also their skipper, starred in the Atlas Lions’ opening-day clash against Guinea on June 25. He scored both of their goals as the hosts nicked a 2-1 victory.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Barcelona have requested the player not to feature anymore for Morocco at the U-23 AFCON, starting with the clash against Ghana (June 27). They are afraid that the 21-year-old might pick up an injury and miss Barca’s pre-season preparations. Additionally, the Catalans see Ezzalzouli as an excellent source of revenue, with multiple clubs interested in obtaining his services this summer.

With Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati refusing to move on, Barca could look to sell the Moroccan to generate funds to balance their books this summer. If he picks up an injury at such a crucial period, it could hurt the Blaugrana’s chances of getting a good transfer fee or keep them from selling altogether.

It is unclear, however, whether or not the player will honor his club’s wishes and compromise his country’s chances of winning the tournament.

Ezzalzouli, whose contract in Catalonia expires in June 2026, played 34 games for Osasuna in the 2022-23 season, scoring six times across competitions. He was one of Osasuna’s best players as they reached the Copa del Rey final.

Chelsea given the opportunity to sign two Barcelona players this summer

According to Catalan publication El Nacional, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has shot down Chelsea’s request to buy Raphinha and Jules Kounde.

Laporta, however, is still interested in doing business with the Premier League giants and has offered them the opportunity to sign Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres. The Blues are not interested in buying the two players, though, as they do not see them as part of their future.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are believed to be interested in Fati and could shell out as much as €60 million to get him on their books. Torres, on the other hand, has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Poll : 0 votes