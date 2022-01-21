Barcelona reveal asking price to sell contract rebel Ousmane Dembele in January: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly willing to sell attacker Ousmane Dembele for a paltry €20 million in the winter transfer window to avoid losing him for free.

The Frenchman was signed for a massive €145 million from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, but has failed to shine on a consistent basis at Camp Nou. He has made 129 appearances for the club, scoring 31 goals and assisting 23.

Dembele’s representatives and the club have reached an impasse regarding his contract, so Blaugrana do not want to lose him on a free transfer.

As per Le Parisien, the La Liga giants are hoping to get rid of Dembele before the end of January. But they might struggle to do so knowing well he can agree a Bosman deal with clubs. The 24-year-old is in the final year of his contract, so he can begin negotiations with clubs outside Spain to agree a pre-contract.

Dembele is reportedly demanding wages in the region of £700,000-a-week. Barcelona, however, are not in the financial situation to afford him such high wages.

Barcelona's director of football Mateu Alemany stated that the club are looking to sell him this month:

"With Ousmane and his agent we began [contract] conversations around July so it's been six months and a bit. We've talked, we've talked, we've talked. Barca has made different offers. We've tried to find a way for the player to continue with us but these offers have been systematically rejected by his agents."

He added:

"In this scenario he and his agents have been informed that he must leave immediately because we want players committed to this project and therefore we hope that a transfer will take place before January 31.”

Manchester United and Newcastle United interested in signing Dembele from Barcelona

An asking price of €20 million is attracting interest from clubs in England. Manchester United and cash-rich Newcastle United are said to be interested.

Manchester United might seek a replacement for wantaway attacker Anthony Martial. Whereas Newcastle United need more quality in their squad to survive relegation.

Dembele, however, will come with a few downsides. While the attacker clearly has the talent, his disciplinary and injury issues have shackled him so far.

It remains to be seen if he will move to the English top flight and be able to cope in the more physically demanding Premier League.

