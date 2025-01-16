Barcelona reveal clubs interested in signing La Masia graduate Ansu Fati in January: Reports

Barcelona have reportedly revealed to local media that multiple clubs are keen on signing La Masia graduate Ansu Fati in the ongoing January transfer window. The 22-year-old winger has been sidelined at the Catalan outfit throughout this season under Hansi Flick.

Ansu Fati rose through the ranks of Barcelona's youth academy, La Masia, and made his senior team debut in a LaLiga clash against Real Betis in August 2019. He quickly made his mark at Barca and was considered the heir to Lionel Messi's throne at the club.

In November 2020, Fati suffered a crucial knee injury and remained out of action for 306 days. Since his return, he has been unable to regain his old form and has suffered from frequent injuries. After a one-season loan spell at Brighton & Hove Albion last season, Fati returned to Barca last summer.

In the ongoing season, Fati has made eight appearances for Barcelona, playing only 186 minutes. The Catalans are reportedly keen on selling him in the January transfer window.

According to the Spanish newspaper Okdiario (h/t Tribal Football), Barcelona have revealed the clubs that are interested in signing Ansu Fati in January. These include Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham, alongside Turkish outfit Besiktas.

The report further claims that the Spaniard would prefer a return to England if he were to depart Barca this winter. During his loan spell at Brighton, Fati contributed four goals and one assist in 27 appearances across competitions.

"He has never been able to show his 100%" - Barcelona boss Hansi Flick explains why he excluded Ansu Fati from his squad

Ahead of Barcelona's 5-1 win over Real Betis in the Copa del Rey, Hansi Flick explained his decision to exclude Ansu Fati from the Blaugrana squad. The German tactician did not call on him for three consecutive games against Athletic Club, Real Madrid, and Real Betis.

"I am honest with all the players. I have spoken to Ansu about his situation. When I arrived at Barça I said that Ansu was doing very well and that he was working very hard, but the problems after his first injury have meant that he has never been able to show his 100%," Flick said (via Barca Universal).

“When we arrived we were convinced that he could come back, but, for the moment, he will have to work, like everyone else, to come back and give his best," he added.

Ansu Fati has suffered two injuries this season. He was sidelined for five games in July 2024 due to a foot injury and returned in September 2024. He also picked up a muscle injury last November which kept him out for six games.

Given Barcelona's looming financial crisis, the club is seemingly keen on offloading some players who aren't a part of Flick's plans. Fati's exit from the club could lower their wage bill and pave the way for new signings to reinforce the attack.

