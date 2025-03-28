Barcelona at risk of losing match they won 3-0 as Osasuna begin investigation over potential rule break during LaLiga clash: Reports

Barcelona are at risk of having their win against Osasuna overturned as Los Rojillos have initiated an investigation over potential rule-breaking during the LaLiga clash, according to Spanish outlet Cadena COPE. The match ended in a 3-0 victory for the Blaugrana on Thursday, March 27, at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Barcelona's league clash against Osasuna was originally scheduled for March 8. However, the match was postponed following the death of the Blaugrana's first team doctor, Carles Miñarro Garcia.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick, along with some of his players, had voiced their disapproval over the rescheduled date as it came immediately after the international break, not leaving enough time for recovery. The Catalan club couldn't field Raphinha in the game as he only arrived about 24 hours before kick-off.

While Barcelona bagged a win on Thursday, there is reportedly a chance that the result might be overturned. According to the aforementioned report, Osasuna are investigating if Blaugrana have broken FIFA rules by putting Inigo Martinez on the pitch.

Martinez, who played the full 90 minutes of the Osasuna clash, had withdrawn from the Spain national squad due to injury at the beginning of the international break. Los Rojillos reportedly believe that there was a rule breach as a player, who is absent or withdraws from their national team due to injury, can not feature in any club match for five days after the last match of the international window. An exception can be made in this situation if the national federation grants permission to the player.

Spain played their last match of the recent international window on Sunday, March 23, meaning Martinez featured against Osasuna only four days later. While it is yet to be known if Inigo Martinez was cleared by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to return to the pitch for Barcelona, the Blaugrana are reportedly sure of not being on the receiving end of any penalty like points deduction, according to The Mirror.

Following their win against Osasuna, Barcelona have retained their place at the top of the LaLiga table with 63 points in 28 matches, while creating a three-point lead over archrivals and second-placed Real Madrid.

Hansi Flick on Barcelona's 3-0 win against Osasuna in La Liga

Hansi Flick shared his thoughts on Barcelona's 3-0 win against Osasuna in their 28th LaLiga clash of the season. The Blaugrana opened the scoring with Ferran Torres' right-footed shot from close range in the 11th minute, with Alejandro Balde setting him up with a cross.

The hosts were awarded a penalty after Sergio Herrera committed a bad foul on Dani Olmo, who successfully converted it, doubling the score for the hosts in the 21st minute. However, the 26-year-old midfielder had to leave the pitch a few minutes later after picking up an injury.

Robert Lewandowski netted the third and last goal of the match with a header from an assist by Fermín López following a fast break in the 77th minute.

While speaking in the post-match press conference, Hansi Flick hailed his players and addressed Olmo's injury while being critical of the rescheduling. The German coach said (via FC Barcelona Noticias):

"I am very proud of my players. The situation was not easy at all, it was not the best date to play but now we have three more points. We paid for playing today with Olmo's injury. I leave with a bitter taste. We do not know how long he will be out, but given the current schedule, two weeks would be a long time, it is not good at all."

"I think we need to listen to the players and coaches. This summer the Club World Cup will be played and it will be very tough. I don't think it's a good thing. You can make a lot of money, but for them it is tough, we should take a break for the sake of the players. Fans want us to give 100% and want to see a spectacle. When things like this happen, we do not reach the level we could reach. It's not just my opinion," added Flick.

Hansi Flick's men are set to face Girona in their next LaLiga clash on Sunday, September 30, at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

