Barcelona at risk of UEFA Champions League points deduction for alleged breaches in UEFA financial rules: Reports

Spanish giants Barcelona are facing a risk of receiving a points deduction in the UEFA Champions League next season for breaching financial regulations, as per reports. La Blaugrana have qualified for the competition after winning LaLiga in grand style, but their financial troubles have been evident in recent years.

The Times reports that Hansi Flick's side may be handicapped from the start of the league phase of the competition next season. This is because they have breached financial regulations for a second successive year, as they have failed to comply with regulations put in place by UEFA.

Barcelona have breached limits on club losses as a result of their financial struggles of recent years. The club chose to sell off their in-house content hub and broadcasting rights in a bid to raise profit, only for UEFA to reject their financial report and fine them for wrongly reporting profits.

La Blaugrana were excellent in the Champions League this season, finishing the league phase in second place after picking up 19 points from eight games. They lost only once and reached the semi-finals, where an extra-time goal from Davide Frattesi helped Inter Milan eliminate them.

UEFA will announce their official sanctions for Barcelona later this month while they will continue to prepare for the 2025-26 season. Following their success on the domestic scene, the Spanish giants will hope to go one step further and win the Champions League next season.

Barcelona star shuts down talk of transfer to Champions League winners

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has revealed that he has no plans of leaving the club amid interest from UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The midfielder has been linked with the French outfit again as they will look to strengthen their squad after a first-ever treble.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, the Spanish youngster clarified that his dream remains to spend his entire career at Barcelona. He pointed out that he does not want any other team and is prepared to do everything to stay at the club.

"People believe what they read in any media. I understand people who might believe it. But it's not going to happen. I'm very calm. My dream and my mentality is to spend my entire career at Barca. It's the club of my life and where I want to succeed. I don't want any other, and I'll give everything I have to make it happen."

Gavi returned to action this season following a ruptured ACL but struggled to break into the starting XI under Hansi Flick. The 20-year-old has a good relationship with PSG boss Luis Enrique, who handed him his Spain debut aged 17, hence the links to Les Parisiens.

