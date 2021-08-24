Barcelona to rival AC Milan for Manchester City attacker - Reports

Barcelona are said to be looking to add an attacker to their ranks before the end of the transfer window this summer. Following the injury crisis that has stormed the club in recent weeks, Ronald Koeman has reportedly asked for reinforcements upfront.

Latest reports claim Barcelona have entered the race to sign Manchester City attacker Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese is believed to be closing in on a switch to AC Milan but the Catalan giants are now looking to hijack the deal.

Bernardo Silva faces an uncertain future at the Etihad Stadium after the Cityzens completed a swoop for Jack Grealish from Aston Villa this summer. The attacker is believed to have made up his mind to leave the Premier League and a couple of clubs are already showing interest.

Silva joined Manchester City from Monaco during the summer of 2017. He's been a pivotal figure in Pep Guardiola's team over the last couple of seasons. Since linking up with the English champions four years ago, the attacker has made 203 appearances across all competitions, with a return of 35 goals and 44 assists.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are currently short of options in the attack. Lionel Messi has left the Catalan giants to complete a switch to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The likes of Sergio Aguero, Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele are all unavailable due to injury, forcing Ronald Koeman to ask for the signing of a new attacker before the transfer window shuts.

What Barcelona can get from Bernardo Silva?

Bernardo Silva will definitely bring a lot to the table if Barcelona can find a way to lure him to Camp Nou this summer. He has great technique and tactical awareness. He surely won't have any problems adapting to the Blaugrana's style of play, especially given that he's thrived under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

With Messi now gone and Coutinho yet to be fit, the Catalan giants are in need of a playmaker who can rely on the Portuguese to fill the role perfectly. Silva can play in diverse roles, thanks to his versatilty. He also performs a lot of defensive responsibilities, which would make him a huge asset for Ronald Koeman.

