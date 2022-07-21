Barcelona rule out move for Premier League full-back due to his close relationship with Real Madrid - Reports

Barcelona will not sign Sergio Reguilon, one of their transfer targets, due to his strong Real Madrid connections, according to SPORT (via Barca Universal). The Blaugrana have been strengthening across the board all summer, but have not yet signed a left-back despite being heavily linked with the Tottenham Hotspur fullback.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport Barcelona have ruled out signing Sergio Reguilón as the player is still a Real Madrid fan and expresses it publicly. Barcelona have ruled out signing Sergio Reguilón as the player is still a Real Madrid fan and expresses it publicly.— @sport https://t.co/V1EPipSbfW

The Catalan club have a big hole to fill at left-back with the club needing a replacement for the aging Jordi Alba. While Reguilon has been linked with a move to Camp Nou, Barca will not sanction a move due to his links to Madrid.

Reguilon initially started his career in the Spanish capital with Los Blancos, where he came through the ranks and won the FIFA Club World Cup. The player has also described himself as a hardcore Real Madrid supporter, which makes it unlikely that he will ever play for the Catalans.

They will hope to find a player who can strengthen them at left-back soon, preferably someone who does not have links with their eternal rivals. Marcos Alonso, a Real Madrid youth product, remains the first-choice target at left-back for Barcelona. AS Monaco left-back Caio Henrique, free of any Madrid connection, has also been linked to the club recently.

Xavi Hernandez is on his way to Miami for Barcelona's El Clasico clash against Real Madrid

Both sides are set to face each other in a friendly El Clasico on Saturday (July 23), but the Blaugrana might have had to face their rivals without manager Xavi Hernandez. However, according to Marca, the Barca legend is set to join up with the rest of the squad ahead of their big match.

Due to administrative issues, the manager was unable to travel to the United States. While he was managing Al Sadd in Qatar, Hernandez traveled to Iran on a number of occasions, which meant he would be unable to enter the US without special permission.

It seems the club have sorted things out as the manager has left Spain and will join the team in Las Vegas. Due to the events that held him from traveling with the players, the manager missed five days of camp in the US.

However, he will hope to start his time in America with a strong win against Barcelona's eternal rivals.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far