Barcelona rule out return of 2 ex-managers to replace Xavi: Reports 

Barcelona reportedly have no plans to bring back Pep Guardiola or Luis Enrique as their next coach. The Catalan side are currently on the lookout for Xavi's replacement after he announced that he was leaving at the end of the season.

As per a report in Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are looking for a fresh face to take charge. They are not looking to bring back a former manager despite reports claiming they were looking for someone who knew the club.

SPORT claimed that Barcelona players called for Enrique to return to the helm of affairs at the club. However, the Spaniard is currently with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), having joined the club just last summer. He still has 18 months left on his contract.

Guardiola is also in the final 18 months of his contract but has not indicated that he wants to leave Manchester City. The Spaniard won the treble last season with the Cityzens and could add more trophies to his cabinet this season.

Thomas Tuchel has hinted that he is open to working with the Catalan side. The Bayern Munich manager claimed that he was looking to work in Spain soon while talking to SPORT1.

Pep Guardiola open to Barcelona return in the future

Pep Guardiola spoke at the Catalan Football Federation's annual gala in November 2022 and claimed that he was open to rejoining Barcelona sometime in the future.

He was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"It's a bad way to see it that I have to go back, because Pep left and Barca kept winning. You shouldn't think like that. If I thought I was essential, I would return, but that's not the case. There are stages, there are processes, and if one day I have to meet again, we will meet again naturally."

He added:

"I feel very good there, very comfortable, they give me everything and I have very good friends close by. To continue you have to have very good players and when you have continuity in a club it's because those above give you a lot of support. The city is not Barcelona, I'm not at home. Nothing is comparable to Barca, because here everything is on the surface, if I am here it is because Barca gave me everything and I will never be grateful enough. At City I feel at home."

Xavi will be leaving Barcelona at the end of the season. He announced his decision on Saturday and it was accepted by club president Joan Laporta.