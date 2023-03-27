Barcelona have reportedly let go of the idea of signing midfielder Ruben Neves, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder's contract with the club expires in the summer of 2024 and he is widely expected to depart this summer. The Blaugrana were heavily linked with Neves but as per Diario Sport, they are set to pull out of the race.

Manager Xavi Hernandez isn't completely convinced by the Portuguese midfielder and has asked the club to look at other options instead.

Manchester United have come up as a possible destination for Neves as the Red Devils look to strengthen their midfield. Casemiro's arrival last summer has helped the club but Scott McTominay could be on his way out after seeing his minutes fall this season.

United, hence, could look to sign Neves in the summer. He has scored 29 goals and provided 12 assists in 245 appearances for Wolves since joining the club from Porto in 2017.

The Portuguese midfielder has also been linked with a move to Barcelona's arch-rivals Real Madrid.

The Catalans, meanwhile, could look to sign someone like Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City instead. Club legend Sergio Busquets could depart in the summer at the expiration of his contract. Xavi's side could then replace him with the veteran German midfielder, who will be out of contract this summer.

Gundogan has contributed 53 goals and 37 assists in 290 games for Manchester City.

Manchester United forward on transfer interest from Barcelona

Ruben Neves isn't the only player to have been linked with both Manchester United and Barcelona in recent times.

United winger Anthony Elanga has claimed that he was the subject of interest from the Blaugrana over a potential move in January 2023. However, the transfer didn't materialize and he stayed put at Old Trafford.

The Sweden international said (via Football Espana):

“There was talk about it (joining Barcelona), but right now I’m focusing on United. That was in January, I can’t focus on that now. The best thing I can do is focus on the rest of the season (at United), then I will talk to the club. I love United, but it’s important for me to play.”

Elanga has played just 672 minutes of football for Manchester United across 24 appearances this season. He has gone down in the pecking order behind the likes of Antony and Alejandro Garnacho.

Barcelona, meanwhile, were looking to bring in a forward in January with Memphis Depay moving to Atletico Madrid.

