Barcelona in no rush to get a deal done for Chelsea star - Reports

Barcelona are prepared to wait for Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, according to the latest reports.

The Spanish right-back is in the final year of his contract with the Champions League holders. Chelsea are keen to retain Azpilicueta's services, but the club's policy is to offer only 12-month extensions to players above the age of 30.

Azpilicueta, who will turn 33 this August, will want a longer deal given that he's reaching the twilight of his career.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are willing to offer him a two-year contract at the Nou Camp, but are prepared to wait to give Azpilicueta time to make up his mind.

Barcelona bid on the table: contract until June 2024 plus option for further season. Barcelona have confirmed to César Azpilicueta they are prepared to wait for his final decision between Chelsea and FCB. Barça are now confident - but it's about life, family and more.

Cesar Azpilicueta's career in west London

Azpilicueta joined Chelsea from Marseille for £7 million in 2012. The Spaniard was considered a squad player at the time and found it tough to break into the Blues' playing XI in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

He made sporadic appearances before Jose Mourinho thrust him at left-back to replace an off-form Ashley Cole. Azpilicueta adjusted brilliantly to his new role and helped Chelsea win the Premier League title in the 2014-15 season.

When Antonio Conte took charge of the club in 2016, Azpilicueta was asked to play as a centre-back in a three-man defense. He delivered once again before being deployed as a right-back under Maurizio Sarri and Frank Lampard.

Thomas Tuchel's arrival in January 2021 saw Azpilicueta play both as a right wing-back and a centre-back in a back-three. The Chelsea captain has excelled in both roles, helping the club win the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup in recent times.

Overall, he has made 461 appearances for the Blues, scoring 15 and assisting 56 goals in the process.

Azpilicueta can be an asset for Barcelona

Barcelona are undergoing a transition phase in their chapter. The financial breakdown was followed by an exodus of star players, including Lionel Messi, who left the club in a poor position.

The arrival of former captain Xavi Hernandez as manager has helped them stabilize the ship in the last few months. The January transfer window was also a successful one for the club, who signed the likes of Adama Traore, Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Barca's attack looks potent again, but the Catalan giants could do with another battle-hardened veteran in defense. Gerard Pique (35) and Dani Alves (38), while being experienced, are both close to calling it a day and cannot actively lead the team from the front.

This is where Azpilcueta can be an asset for Barcelona. Not only does he have the know-how to lead teams through transitions (as he did at Chelsea under Lampard), but he also has the potential to prove his worth on the pitch every week.

Edited by Samya Majumdar