Barcelona's list of 4 key targets in summer transfer window revealed - Reports

According to Javi Miguel, Barcelona have shortlisted four players to reinforce the team in the summer transfer window. Vitor Roque, Martin Zubimendi, Juan Foyth and Inigo Martinez are on their shortlist.

While the Blaugrana signed Robert Lewandowski in the summer, they don't have any real back-up for the Polish striker. The 18year-old Roque, who plays for Atletico Paranaense, tops the Blaugrana's shortlist. Roque can play across the attack, including in the wings. Hence, the youngster might prove to be a handy player for the Blaugrana.

Barcelona have been exploring the market to secure a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets for a while too. The legendary midfielder is in the final few months of his contract. While he might renew for the shortterm, a long-term replacement is ideal for the club's future.

Meanwhile, Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad has attracted the Blaugrana's interest due to his performances in the pivot role. Barcelona are also interested in Juan Foyth and Inigo Martinez. Foyth was also in the club's shortlist last summer, but a move for the Villareal man didn't materialise.

Man City priority target as new centre back is Josko Gvardiol.



More: Aymeric Laporte has concrete chances to leave Manchester City in the summer. Many clubs will keep tabs on conditions of the deal, also including BarcelonaMan City priority target as new centre back is Josko Gvardiol.More: bit.ly/423UG35 Aymeric Laporte has concrete chances to leave Manchester City in the summer. Many clubs will keep tabs on conditions of the deal, also including Barcelona 🔵 #MCFCMan City priority target as new centre back is Josko Gvardiol.🎥 More: bit.ly/423UG35 https://t.co/gDNu01XWEE

Inigo Martinez, meanwhile, is a proven La Liga player. While he's on the wrong side of 30s, his experience could be a good addition to the Blaugrana. Barca are also interested in Manchester City'ss Aymeric Laporte, who previously played for Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

Barcelona manager Xavi reacted to Laporta's comments

Xavi has guided Barcelona to the Supercopa de Espana trophy. The Blaugrana are also atop La Liga standings, leading second-placed Real Madrid by nine points.

Club president Joan Laporta recently claimed that the club are looking to extend Xavi's contract. Laporta said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“I’m considering renewing Xavi, even if he doesn’t win the league. I think we have to renew him; he says not yet, and that first we have to win La Liga. He deserves it. I’ve considered renewing him.”

While Xavi seemed honoured to be acknowledged for his good work, he wants the team to win trophies. Xavi told Esport3:

“The club wanting to renew my contract makes me happy because it’s a sign of absolute confidence. But before that, we need to win titles this season. If we do, I think the conditions will be perfect to continue with the project.”

“Xavi says that he wants to win La Liga before new deal, but I’m already thinking of that — same for Busquets”, he says via Barça president Laporta: “I think we’ve to extend Xavi Hernández’s contract, he deserves a new long term deal”🤝🏻 #FCB “Xavi says that he wants to win La Liga before new deal, but I’m already thinking of that — same for Busquets”, he says via @VMalo8 Barça president Laporta: “I think we’ve to extend Xavi Hernández’s contract, he deserves a new long term deal” 🔵🔴🤝🏻 #FCB“Xavi says that he wants to win La Liga before new deal, but I’m already thinking of that — same for Busquets”, he says via @VMalo8. https://t.co/18IVaKU5TM

Barcelona will return to action on Sunday (March 12) against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames.

