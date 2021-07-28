Barcelona's new signing undergoes treatment a week before pre-season - Reports

Barcelona's new signing Sergio Aguero has gone under the knife. According to reports from Cadena SER, Aguero has undergone treatment on his knee in a bid to extend his playing career.

The former Manchester City forward joined Barcelona earlier this summer on a free transfer from the Etihad. At the age of 33, Aguero was not offered a new contract by City after his previous deal expired in the summer of this year.

Aguero is set to play a crucial role for Barcelona this year in attack. He has now taken a key step into ensuring that he can maintain his optimum level of fitness for the entirety of the season. The Argentine suffered an injury-plagued season last time out with Manchester City, making just 21 appearances in all competitions. Many believed this was a major part of the Etihad club's decision to part ways with their veteran striker.

Aguero has now undergone treatment on his knee in order to extend his playing career. The stem cell treatment is primarily targeted at regenerating the cartilage to extend the playing career of a professional athlete.

Many famous athletes, such as Pau Gasol, Rafa Nadal, Carles Puyol, Martin Odegaard and Érik Lamela have undergone this same process with encouraging results. Aguero was operated on the table by Dr. Robert Soler at the Institute for Tissue Regenerative Therapy. Reports also added that the decision to go under the knife was made prior to his Barcelona transfer.

Aguero is not expected to miss any training and should join up with the squad for their pre-season camp on August 2, 2021.

Sergio Aguero is expected to be a key player for Barcelona this season

Why Barcelona are getting a good deal in Sergio Aguero

Barcelona are in a financial rumble at the moment. While on one side it is obvious that the club needs reinforcements on the pitch, the Catalans are tied up on the other by their financial restraints.

Barcelona had to find quality, albeit cheap, solutions in the transfer market to solve their problems in the attacking third. Unable to sign expensive young players, the Blaugrana acted quickly and picked up Sergio Aguero from Manchester City.

Aguero has had an illustruous career so far and is well-known across the continent as a proven goalscorer. Uniting with Barcelona legend Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp might see the former City forward unravel yet another successful chapter in his playing career.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra